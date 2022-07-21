type here...
Vice President Kamal Harris tests negative

By printveela editor

While Vice President Kamala Harris contracted the coronavirus in April, it’s possible she could become infected again, a prospect prompted by her being with President Biden just two days before he tested positive.

As scheduled for the day, Ms. Harris received the President’s daily briefing in the Oval Office. She also met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenskaya, Mr. Biden and others at the White House.

The prospect of contracting the virus for both Ms. Harris, 57, and Mr. Biden, 79, may be worrisome, but both are fully vaccinated and have received two booster shots that continue to protect against serious illness. Ms. Harris received a second endorsement on April 1, and Mr. Biden on March 30.

Ms Harris, who traveled to North Carolina on Thursday, said she spoke to Mr Biden on the phone and that he was “in good spirits.”

According to a White House spokesman, Miss Harris got a negative result. Thursday morning. On the advice of the White House medical team, she will remain masked, but her schedule will continue as planned.

She may not be clear. To account for the incubation period of the virus, many experts recommend taking a rapid test two to four days after potential exposure and having at least two rapid tests about a day apart.

On April 26, Ms Harris previously tested positive for the coronavirus. Announcing my positive test, her office said she was not experiencing symptoms and isolated at home. At that time, Ms. Harris had already been fully vaccinated and received two boosters. She was prescribed antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

At the time of the infection, the vice president was not in close contact with Mr. Biden. She spent several days in California and did not see the president in person for eight days.

A month earlier, Doug Emhoff, Ms Harris’ husband, had tested positive for the virus. Ms. Harris was not infected at the time, but although she isolated herself and continued to test negative, Mr. Emhoff’s positive test forced her to cancel an appearance at the event with Mr. Biden.

It is possible that the vice president could contract the virus again. The antibodies that help protect against infection weaken over time, and Omicron is better at evading these antibodies than previous options.

Even a previous infection with Omicron may not protect against a subsequent one. While it is not clear which version of the virus Ms. Harris had in April, the Omicron BA.2 subvariant was the dominant version in the United States at the time.

Now the BA.5 sub-variant, which has spread even faster than previous versions, is causing a new surge in cases, including a wave of reinfections. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that BA.5 accounted for nearly 80 percent of new infections for the USA

“You can be infected earlier — even recently, like in the last couple of months — and have a very high reinfection rate,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Mr. Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, said in an interview last week.

A recent study from Qatar, which has not yet been reviewed by external experts, suggests that BA.4 and BA.5 better at evading antibodies from previous coronavirus infections than earlier Omicron versions.

However, people infected with an earlier version of Omicron should be better protected than people infected with other variants of the virus. According to a study in Qatar, infection with the pre-micron variant was 28% more effective in preventing subsequent infection with BA.4 or BA.5. However, previous Omicron infection was 80 percent effective in preventing BA.4 or BA.5 infection.



