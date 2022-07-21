Vice President Kamal Harris tests negative

A month earlier, Doug Emhoff, Ms Harris’ husband, had tested positive for the virus. Ms. Harris was not infected at the time, but although she isolated herself and continued to test negative, Mr. Emhoff’s positive test forced her to cancel an appearance at the event with Mr. Biden.

It is possible that the vice president could contract the virus again. The antibodies that help protect against infection weaken over time, and Omicron is better at evading these antibodies than previous options.

Even a previous infection with Omicron may not protect against a subsequent one. While it is not clear which version of the virus Ms. Harris had in April, the Omicron BA.2 subvariant was the dominant version in the United States at the time.

Now the BA.5 sub-variant, which has spread even faster than previous versions, is causing a new surge in cases, including a wave of reinfections. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that BA.5 accounted for nearly 80 percent of new infections for the USA

“You can be infected earlier — even recently, like in the last couple of months — and have a very high reinfection rate,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Mr. Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, said in an interview last week.

A recent study from Qatar, which has not yet been reviewed by external experts, suggests that BA.4 and BA.5 better at evading antibodies from previous coronavirus infections than earlier Omicron versions.

However, people infected with an earlier version of Omicron should be better protected than people infected with other variants of the virus. According to a study in Qatar, infection with the pre-micron variant was 28% more effective in preventing subsequent infection with BA.4 or BA.5. However, previous Omicron infection was 80 percent effective in preventing BA.4 or BA.5 infection.