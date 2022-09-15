New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Vice President Kamala Harris declined to comment on Thursday Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas which arrived hours earlier outside her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

More than 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Governor Greg Abbott. This group includes immigrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Several immigrants interviewed by Fox News Digital said they believed the border was open, contrary to what Harris said during an interview Sunday.

Harris spoke Thursday morning at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House.

As the vice president left the East Room after her remarks, a White House pool reporter asked her about the recent influx of immigrants near her D.C. residence.

Harris looked at the reporter and continued walking without answering.

The latest convoy of buses arrived hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his same promise to turn illegal immigrants away from progressive states, sending two planeloads of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

A representative from an NGO called Sanctuary DMV showed up and told the migrants they were going to a local church.

During an interview on “Meet the Press” that aired on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Harris was asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd if the border was secure. The vice president responded that the immigration system under the Trump administration was “broken” and still “needs to be fixed.”

“I think there’s no question that the president and I will do what we asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, particularly, in the last four years before we arrived, and that needs to be fixed.”

Abbott has sent dozens of buses full of border-crossers to Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago in recent weeks.

Abbott argued that border cities in Texas were overwhelmed and that those in power in DC and NYC must face the reality of the border crisis.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over busloads of migrants arriving in the city from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser’s emergency declaration would set aside funds to accommodate immigrants as well as create the Office of Immigrant Services. The OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodation, urgent medical needs, transportation, and other services to the migrants.

