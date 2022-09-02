New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A veterans organization The president blasted Biden on Friday for using the Marines as “props” in his partisan speech, warning it would “damage trust” in the military.

John Byrnes, deputy director of Concerned Veterans for America and a US Marine Corps veteran, blasted Biden for getting Marines behind him in an impassioned speech Thursday, in which he said the influence of “MAGA Republicans” on the GOP is “a threat to this country.”

Byrnes said American “men and women in uniform serve a country, not a party” and “take a solemn oath not to be taken lightly or taken advantage of.”

CNN anchor slams Marines behind him in anti-MAG speech: Military is supposed to be political

“When elected officials use our troops as props in political and partisan messaging, it undermines the impartial nature of our military and undermines trust in the institution,” Byrnes warned.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that “the president gave an important speech last night about our democracy and our values, the values ​​that our men and women in uniform fight every day to protect.”

“The presence of the Marines at this speech was intended to demonstrate the President’s deep and abiding respect for these ideals and the special role our independent military plays in protecting our democracy regardless of which party is in power,” the official said. continued.

Biden upsets Marine band members by campaigning for Democrats at event they played

The official also pointed to earlier statements by the White House that Biden’s speech targeted “MAGA Republicans” and called them a threat to democracy, not partisan or political.

According to government watchdogs, Biden’s use of Marines for his speech may have violated military code.

Mike Chamberlain, director of the government watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust, told Fox News Digital, “The president may be exempt from most provisions of the Hatch Act, but members of the military are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activities while on duty or in uniform.”

“The administration exposes these service personnel to allegations of misconduct by improperly participating in political activity, in addition to potential violations by their superiors for forcing their participation in this event,” Chamberlain said.

“This is another example of the administration copying and pasting the same behavior as it often criticizes its predecessors for activities that violate the norm,” he continued.

Chamberlain added, “The American people expect the same standards to apply to government officials from the president on down, regardless of which party or administration they are part of.”

Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, told Fox News Digital that generally speaking, “there is a divide between official government communications and overtly political communications.”

“This protects taxpayer funds and public confidence that our government is not a political entity,” Arnold said. “Also, I would add that the military should never be used for partisan political purposes, as they are prominently behind the president.”

“The men and women of our armed forces serve and protect the freedoms of all Americans, not a particular political party or ideological agenda,” she added.

During his “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” speech Thursday night in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden repeatedly lambasted “MAGA Republicans” and called former President Trump a threat to democracy.

The White House insisted it was not a campaign speech, despite Biden’s partisan attacks and urging Americans to “vote, vote, vote.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre reiterated that line Friday, saying, “For him, this is not a political speech. This is an opportunity to speak directly to the American people in prime time and to say it very clearly, clearly, in a clear voice. To talk about what’s happening in our country today and what it means to us as a nation. About values, about our democracy, as a nation.”

“So that’s what the president wanted to convey. He believes that the men and women who put on the uniform, the best way I can describe how the president was thinking about this last night. You know, when it comes to, you know, the soul of the nation, that’s what the president talked about. I’ve been talking about it for years. As mentioned, he saw where we were going as a country. He was concerned about where our democracy was going,” she added.

Many critics, including members of the establishment media, were shocked by the partisan nature of the primetime address.

Many White House communications advisers rejected the criticism, pointing back to the media’s own reporting.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph Wolfsohn contributed reporting.