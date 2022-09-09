New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A vulnerable Democrat representative from New Jersey. Tom Malinowski faced some criticism from veteran members at a recent town hall.

At a veterans town hall in Glen Gardner, New Jersey, Malinowski—one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election—was chewed out by happy attendees.

“No one is above the law. You have illegal immigrants crossing our border. Are they above the law?” asked a veteran.

“No,” Malinowski replied.

“Then how about not arresting them? That’s federal law. They’re all over the country. How does that feel about a vet who bled for this country, and you get spat on? Go back to Vietnam,” the veteran said.

Will New Jersey’s New Third Party Help Challenged House Democrats?

The same veteran later rhetorically asked, “So you’re helping me?” Before replying to Congress. “No.”

“You’re making my life worse,” said the veteran. “… You have accountability. You have purse strings, you pay bills.”

“One of the big things Vietnam veterans have is incompetence. We hate incompetence. You’ve never served. Incompetence means if I had an incompetent guy in my platoon, I’d be dead today,” the veteran said.

The veteran comments that he “declare[s] for business” and inviting the veteran to his congressional office, saying, “If you’re in such a nightmare, give us a chance. come to my office At least you’ve got another group to advocate for you.”

A spokesman for Malinowski told Fox News Digital that the veteran was not criticizing Malinowski and that his frustration was with the Department of Veterans Affairs, adding that the congressman agrees with him.

In another conversation, Malinowski said Democrats “succeeded in saving all those jobs and protecting almost all the businesses.”

“That’s a lie. That’s a lie,” interjected one veteran. “I lost my business. Please don’t lie.”

“I said almost, almost” Malinowski replied. “Forgive me for that.”

“The pipelines were shut down and the president sold oil to China,” another constitution said.

“America has been selling oil to China for the last 20 years,” Malinowski replied.

“Yeah, but in this crisis, he shouldn’t,” replied the veteran, to which Malinowski responded, “It doesn’t really make a difference in the price of gas.”

“I said nothing about the price, sir,” said the The Constitution was rescinded.

REP. Malinowski pursues business extremes amid ethical research

As Democrats find themselves in a critical midterm election season, Malinowski made questionable comments that may come back to haunt him.

The Congress man was in the headlines Earlier this year he called parents’ concerns about progressive ideology in children’s classrooms a “fringe movement” and “made-up cultural bulls—-.”

Malinowski has also made headlines this year for continuing to trade heavy stock despite a down. Congressional Ethics Research After failing to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in trades.

Kitchen table issues like the economy and education will play a major role in this November’s midterm elections.

