Jason Wilson, a US Army veteran, appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday morning to discuss “healing in the form of barbeque,” as many veterans return home with issues that need to be addressed in one way or another.

Wilson started the meat therapy platform to help vets. His company, Meat Therapy BBQ, is based in Texas.

“Barbecue has always been a big part of my life,” Wilson said.

And “when I got out of the military again in 2009, it wasn’t an easy transition for me at all,” he said, adding that he “struggled with a lot of different things.”

He found that “serving others” always helped him – and for him, that meant serving others good barbecued food.

“It helped me reconnect with others,” he said.

About three years ago, he said he started a platform to share his passion for cooking and creating good food — and to “show others” that it’s okay to be a little outside the mainstream if it’s healing and useful to other people.

He said he “created meat therapy on Instagram and other platforms” — “and here we are today,” he said.

He described some of the delicious bratwursts he had prepared.

Wilson braised the meat in some onions, some house seasoning and Shiner Bock beer — and went “to the smoker low and slow, at 225 degrees for about two hours.”

He used Masterbuilt grills to prepare all his meats.

The Boot Campaign (BootCampaign.org) is one of the beneficiaries.

As for dessert, “it’s pretty simple,” he said.

“Life is busy, so we wanted to keep the material simple.”

He describes the easy-to-use ingredients for his delicious peach cobbler dessert—a must-try for everyone!

Shiner Bock Beer and TX Bourbon are “some of the Texas brands supporting the boot campaign,” Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones noted during the event.

The Boot Campaign helps veterans with issues they face when they return home after their deployment.

“The Boot Campaign began when average Americans chose to show their gratitude to active duty service members, veterans and their families with the most visible symbol of military service: the combat boot,” the website explains.

“Our decades-long efforts have only been possible because of patriots from coast to coast who heard our mission, believed in it and took the next step to help us spread it to their friends, family and colleagues.”

To learn more about meat therapy, watch the video at the top of this article, or Click here to access it.