Veteran WR Danny Amendola retires after 13 seasons, two Super Bowl titles

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola says he is retiring after 13 NFL seasons.

Amendola played for five teams, including the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2016.

The 36-year-old had 24 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Houston Texans.

“Love Danny, he’s a very good player for us – very smart, tough, dependable, great hands, focus,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Amendola. “We’re excited to have him here and he’s definitely been a big contributor for us. We’re very fortunate to have some good players at that (inside receiver) position (and) with Danny ranking high in that group.”

NFL Record Projections:Will the Patriots return to the playoffs?

‘Dramatic Improvement’:Bill Belichick praised Patriots quarterback Mack Jones

Amendola went undrafted in the 2008 NFL Draft, but he eventually played for the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. He has 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns and 11,761 all-purpose yards.

