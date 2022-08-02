New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A senior epidemiologist at the New York City Department of Health, who was reassigned at the department after speaking out about the city’s politically correct messaging on the monkeypox outbreak, doubled down on his criticism and also took aim at the city’s coronavirus response.

“There is little chance that I will be reinstated to the Bureau of Communicable Disease. And I believe the department would prefer that I leave quietly. As Navalny does to Putin, I consider him a threat to power. I can see the emperor without clothes and I’m not afraid to say so. That’s my First Amendment right,” the New Yorker said. Dr. Dan Weiss, director of surveillance for the city health department’s Bureau of Communicable Disease, wrote in a post. on his personal website on Sunday.

Weiss spoke to The New York Times on July 18 to argue about the city’s guidance suggesting that people infected with monkeypox can have safer sex if they stay away. He kissed and covered their wounds. Monkeypox has mostly affected gay and bisexual men in the city, and New York officials told the Vice outlet to advise people at risk of infection to temporarily reduce the number of sexual partners they have or practice abstinence.

The Department of Health instead released a statement saying, “For decades, the LGBTQ+ community has had their sex lives divided, prescribed and prohibited in many ways, mostly by heterosexual and cis people.”

New York City, Illinois declare state of emergency over monkeypox

According to a statement reported by the New York Times in July, the department argued that “abstinence-only guidance” has historically performed “poorly” and created its guidance “with this disgraceful legacy in mind.”

Weiss wrote a letter to New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Wasson on July 18, arguing that the department’s leadership is “more concerned with preventing stigma” than providing people with the risk information they need to protect themselves and others. People are suffering. . . .

Weiss was fired from his position as director of surveillance just days after speaking with the Times and moved to the Department of Family and Child Health, according to a letter from the health department’s HR wing that Weiss posted on his personal website. He called the move “retaliation” for speaking out.

Weiss, a 22-year veteran of the department and its most senior communicable disease epidemiologist, posted a follow-up post on his website Sunday doubling down on his criticism of the city’s monkeypox handling and messaging and arguing that the city handled it. The coronavirus pandemic has been poor on some measures.

“Too often public health policy is more concerned with optics than data. Take school testing for COVID-19. It didn’t take long to show that some children were testing positive and that transmission in schools was not the main cause of the epidemic,” he wrote on Sunday.

“Yet we continue to force it on children and families.”

New York Governor: Monkeypox a ‘disaster emergency’

He argues that contact tracing is an unlikely method of fighting the virus. He noted that despite the Big Apple’s stacked contact testing operation, the city saw more than 60,000 cases a day during the Omicron wave. According to the calculations he heard, the program cost about $1 billion.

He also took aim at leadership in the department, saying only five of the seven health commissioners he served with had meaningful public health experience. The two who have not been named include David Chokshi, an appointee of former Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Ashwin Wasson, a current commissioner in the Adams administration.

“Perhaps a 2021 quote from a neighborhood coffee barista says it best (roughly and second-hand paraphrased): Dr. Farley is a gentleman, Dr. Bassett is elegant and always asks for my family, he treats us like his servants,” he wrote.

NYC asks who to change Monkeypox name because of stigma

The Health Department has been “politically targeted and has been in decline for years” and now faces a 30% vacancy rate as “good people” leave “in droves”.

“Leadership support is certainly more than gifting a bottle of smelly hand sanitizer on people’s desks. People don’t mind working hard or working extra hours if they know their leader has their back and will stand up to threats. And denigration from politicians,” he wrote.

Weiss told Fox News Digital he was not doing interviews at this time when reached for additional comment Tuesday. The city’s health department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The agency currently advises on its website that “the best way to protect yourself from monkeypox is to avoid sex and other intimate contact with multiple or anonymous partners.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The guidance notes, however, that if a person does have sex, they can better protect themselves: “Reduce the number of your partners;” “avoidance of sex parties” and “circuit parties;” Cover all rashes and sores; using latex condoms during sex; and “towels, clothing, fetish gear, sex toys or toothbrushes;” Among other steps.