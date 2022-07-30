Vessels are waiting for reports that they can take the first batches of grain out of Ukraine.

ODESSA, Ukraine — The first shipments of grain since the start of the war in Ukraine have been loaded onto cargo ships at Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, preparing for their first voyages in more than five months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of the Group of 7 industrialized countries visited Chornomorsk, one of the three ports, on Friday and said they were ready to send grain to countries hit hard by food shortages.

The visit comes less than a week after Russian cruise missiles struck the nearby port of Odessa, threatening to derail a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey to allow Ukraine to start exporting grain. Ukrainian ports have been closed by the Russian naval blockade of the Black Sea since troops invaded the country on February 24.