New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A McDonald’s restaurant in Vermont was evacuated Sunday after an employee threw live ammunition onto the grill and it exploded, officials said.

WPTZ-TV reported, citing police, that the incident happened at the fast-food restaurant on Shelburne Road in South Burlington just after 5 p.m.

An employee removed ammunition from a handgun and threw three live rounds at the grill, police said. As the ammunition exploded, the employee misbehaved, police said.

All employees and patrons were evacuated from the establishment. Police said there were no injuries.

Taco Bell surveillance footage shows the moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers

Responding officers negotiated with the employee, who was still in possession of a handgun and additional ammunition. The employee agreed to leave the gun inside and surrender to the police.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The employee was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police did not immediately release the employee’s identity.