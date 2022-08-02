New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Vermont man accused of killing his mother at sea in a 2016 scheme to get her hands on millions was denied bail in federal court Tuesday.

Nathan Carman has been held on eight-count charges of insurance fraud since his arrest in May and the September 2016 killing of his mother, Linda Carman, while the pair were on a fishing trip near Block Island in Rhode Island.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Crawford ruled that Carman, 28, is a flight risk and a potential danger to the community.

Vermont federal prosecutors say Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chaklos, in 2013 for financial gain. Chaklos had built a futuristic building and rented a nursing home.

In support of Carman’s bid for freedom, his father, Earle Clark Carman, wrote a letter to the judge, calling his son “a responsible young man who poses no danger to himself or others” and only wants to prove his innocence.

“There is no reason for him to harm the two most important people in his life, his mother and grandfather, or anyone else,” he wrote in an Aug. 1 letter announcing that Carman had been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

But prosecutors say he had every motive for killing them both: money. He allegedly emailed Chaklos’ trust attorney a series of questions about the trust and his financial interests in it in 2013, the same year he allegedly shot him.

According to prosecutors, he was the only family member who refused to take a polygraph test after Chakolos was found dead.

Shortly before his mother’s murder, she changed her will to remove him as a beneficiary, according to court documents.

On September 18, 2016, he took his mother off his “Chicken Pox” boat on what he said was a fishing trip – but prosecutors say it was really a premeditated plan to execute her and inherit millions from her.

After the pair failed to return the next day as planned, authorities launched an extensive search that failed to find Carman or his mother.

A week later, a commercial ship came upon Carman on an inflatable raft drifting in the sea and rescued him.

He told investigators an implausible story about how the boat sank with his mother in it — even though he didn’t radio for help, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Burris wrote in a motion opposing his release.

The government argued that Carman was a danger to others and a flight risk. A search warrant was executed at his home after his arrest for $10,000 in cash he could easily use to cross the Canadian or Mexican border, Burris wrote.

Carman also has a new boat called “Out Foxed” that he can use to escape, the attorney argued.

There is evidence that Carman has a mental illness that is more severe than Asperger’s, the government says.

Carman’s neighbor described him as “mentally unhealthy” and once saw him throwing human excrement in his backyard, according to court documents.

Carman has denied any involvement in the murders of his mother or grandfather. The Vermont Office of the Public Defender, which is representing Carman, declined to comment