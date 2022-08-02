New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Venus Williams lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat that left the seven-time Grand Slam champion feeling rusty.

Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in her first singles match since last August at the City Open in Washington.

“I don’t think I’ve played that well a lot of times,” Williams said. “Trying to get a little rusty. That’s to be expected. All I can do is play another tournament and play better.”

Before a hard-court tune-up for the US Open, Williams last played in Chicago in August. 23, 2021 in singles, she lost to Su-Wei Hsieh. Williams played mixed doubles with Jamie Murray at Wimbledon.

Leading into the tournament with Williams’ sister and former doubles partner Serena, it’s not out of the ordinary for them.

“I think it’s a real thrill for the audience to see us hitting together,” Venus said. “I think more than anything, it’s very exciting for the tournament.”

In another action on the women’s side, top seed Jessica Pegula and former top ranked Simona Halep took the lead.

Pegula beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 6-2. Halep defeated Spain’s Christina Buxa 6-3, 7-5 after adjusting to a different surface after the grass-court season.

“I had a good run at Wimbledon, so it’s always difficult to start,” Halep said. “But I’m very happy that I won the match and I can play another match here.”

The tennis tournament will match Andy Murray’s prize donation to Ukraine

On the men’s side, former No. 1 Andy Murray lost his opening match to Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-1. Murray started cramping at the end of the first set and struggled to recover.

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” Murray said. “I thought there was good tennis in the first set. After that, we both struggled a bit physically. The level of tennis wasn’t great.”

Countryman Kyle Edmund defeated qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6(8) to win his first ATP tour-level singles match since October 2020.

Edmund, once the top-ranked Brit and ranked 14th in the world, is out while recovering from three knee surgeries.

During his rehabilitation, Edmund returned to court in moments like these.

“I was out for a long time, not being able to play, not picking up a racquet. … It wasn’t fun at all,” he said. “These kinds of matches or these events are what you expect when you’re out.”