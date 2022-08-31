New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Venus Williams lost to Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Van Uytvank hit three aces and at one point won four games in a row against Williams to enter the second round. She will now try to reach the third round of the tournament, something she has failed to do in her pro career. She reached the second round in 2019.

The 28-year-old Belgian has never reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. She reached that level at the 2015 French Open.

Williams, 42, was given a wild card to enter the tournament. She first played in the event in 1997 and finished runner-up. She won in 2000 and 2001 but missed last year’s tournament due to injury.

She fell to 0-4 in singles matches this year, but has won at least one match every year since 1994.

Williams will now focus on doubles matches with her sister Serena. She clarified after being asked if she too would begin to “evolve” away from the sport.

“Right now I’m just focusing on doubles,” Williams said.

When asked whose idea it was to enter the doubles events, Williams said it was Serena.

“She’s the boss.”

The Williams sisters faced Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.