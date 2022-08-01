Venezuela strongly criticized Bolton’s coup claim

Bogota (CNN) A former Trump administration official claims that The planned government was overthrown Waves are being made abroad Venezuela.

Venezuela’s National Assembly voted Thursday to condemn former US national security adviser John Bolton’s comments. Its leader Jorge Rodríguez described the apparent admission as “an extraordinary feat of insolence”.

Rodriguez, a psychiatrist who often uses clinical terms in political battles, accused Bolton of being a “psychopath.”

He was Trump’s White House point person to deal with Venezuela’s 2019 constitutional crisis, which saw a group of opposition politicians attempt to restore democracy in the country after forcing the ouster of dictatorial leader Nicolas Maduro.

Read on