Venezuela strongly criticized Bolton’s coup claim

Bogota (CNN)A former Trump administration official claims that The planned government was overthrown Waves are being made abroad Venezuela.
Venezuela’s National Assembly voted Thursday to condemn former US national security adviser John Bolton’s comments. Its leader Jorge Rodríguez described the apparent admission as “an extraordinary feat of insolence”.
Rodriguez, a psychiatrist who often uses clinical terms in political battles, accused Bolton of being a “psychopath.”
In an interview on Wednesday, DrBolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he “helped plan the coup, not here, but elsewhere.”
He was Trump’s White House point person to deal with Venezuela’s 2019 constitutional crisis, which saw a group of opposition politicians attempt to restore democracy in the country after forcing the ouster of dictatorial leader Nicolas Maduro.
Adding fuel to the skepticism in Caracas was the fact that Bolton’s remarks when discussing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol were made in reference to Venezuela. He said that he had written about Venezuela’s political crisis in his memoirs and that his actions were ultimately unsuccessful.
Former Venezuelan cabinet minister Diosdado Cabello also reacted, calling Bolton “incompetent, who for all the money could not fulfill the mandate given to him by (former US President) Donald Trump.”
Failed regime change
In the early hours of April 30, 2019, opposition leader Guaido, his political mentor Leopoldo López, and a handful of Venezuelan military officers gathered outside a military base and called on top Venezuelan military officials to remove Maduro from power.
Within hours, the rebellion was violently suppressed and Maduro returned to power. Still, more than 50 countries — including the United States — insisted on formally recognizing Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader, criticizing the elections that cemented Maduro’s rule as undemocratic.
Maduro himself has described the movement as an insurgency driven by the “obsessed efforts of the Venezuelan right, the Colombian minority and the US empire”.
More than three years have passed since the frenzied hours when Venezuela seemed on the brink of change. The US has not yet recognized Maduro because of his government’s alleged human rights abuses, but has not recently called for his removal from power.
Just last month, two White House officials met with Maduro in Caracas to negotiate the release of several American citizens detained in Venezuela.