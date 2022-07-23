Vehicles cannot be retrieved from the burning MV Holiday Island

Ferry service between PEI and Nova Scotia was suspended over the weekend as the fire that forced more than 200 passengers and staff to evacuate MV Holiday Island on Friday continues to burn.

Northumberland Ferries announced Friday night that ferry service between Cariboo, New Carolina and Wood Islands, PEI will be canceled on the second day due to the MV Holiday Island emergency. An update on Saturday morning states that all transitions will also be canceled until Sunday.

On Saturday, Northumberland Ferries told passengers via text message that the company was not sure if the vehicles on board could be recovered and that the fire was still burning.

Update: Please be aware that Northumberland Ferries has canceled all flights for Sunday, July 24, 2022. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please follow https://t.co/NHUQ0N7k4P or call toll-free 1-800-565. -0201 for the latest schedule information. –@PEIFerries

“[We] cannot determine with any certainty whether there will be any eventual damage to the vehicles. Right now, we don’t think much damage has been done,” said Don Cormier, vice president of the company.

“Our intention is to tow the ship back to port and, yes, unload the vehicles. But we think it will take time.”

The smoke is still rising

As of Saturday afternoon, smoke could still be seen from the PEI-bound ferry for almost a full day after the fire broke out in the ship’s engine room.

Cormier said the crew and firefighters halted efforts to put out the fire on board and evacuated the ferry as a precaution at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

He said some of the water used for boundary cooling had entered the holds, causing the ship to list and compromise its stability.

The car of the environmental response team at the object Saturday. (CBC/Tony Davis)

“The decision was made that the ongoing firefighting efforts were indeed not productive in terms of boundary cooling,” Cormier said.

“The captain, authorities and agencies have agreed that we should evacuate the ship. So there is no one on board at the moment.”

Cormier said the fire still lingers in the ship’s engine room and chimneys. He said that the holds might have to be pumped out, which could lead to a spill of residual oil.

Northumberland Ferries called in an environmental response team “as a precaution” and is now on site.

Fire extinguishing work continues in the port

Northumberland Ferries says firefighting will resume as soon as the ship approaches port. (CBC/Tony Davis)

It says the Canadian Coast Guard has been monitoring the situation all night and is still there. There is a tug nearby.

On Friday, the ship was moved to deeper waters a little so that the tugboat could work normally. It also cleared the way for the MV Confederation, the company’s other vessel.

Cormier said the plan is to move Holiday Island to port to continue fighting the fire. He said it could happen on Sunday.

Four members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were sent to investigate the fire.

The TSB said investigators will interview witnesses and collect data. It said that they would only board the ferry if it was deemed safe.

The company is hosting

Don Cormier, Vice President of Northumberland Ferries. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Meanwhile, Northumberland Ferries said the company will work with customers to bring them home “as quickly as possible” or extend temporary stays.

Cormier said workers who were on vacation and even those who have retired or left the company have returned to help.

Buses were mobilized for passengers living in Atlantic Canada. Some have already been selected. Cormier said they are also working with those living outside the region to develop the logistics for their return.

He said that it was difficult to find accommodation because of the season. But that those who pay out of their own pocket will be reimbursed. It also provides compensation for food and contingencies.

#CCGLive UPDATE: #SearchAndRescue case closed, but our #EnvironmentalResponse continues. Last night we evacuated all personnel remaining on board. Safety remains our priority. pic.twitter.com/hA7ZGCqwgM –@CoastGuardCAN

The company is also working to distribute prescriptions and deliver medicines to five passengers who left them in their cars.

Cormier said that if the vehicles are beyond repair, the company will “obviously” have to deal with compensation claims.

“Our insurance company and our company will respond to all these claims and customer needs,” he said. “Of course we care about customers, and we want to…instead of circumstance, make the most out of a clearly dire situation.”

Cormier said ferry service could be suspended after the weekend.

He said it was too early to speculate about what might have caused the fire.

“All I can say is that the ship is in very good condition and it is premature to speculate about what could be the root cause,” he said.