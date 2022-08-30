New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida vegetarian mother was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old son.

Sheila O’Leary, 38, was convicted in June after her son Ezra died of what prosecutors said were “complications from severe malnutrition and dehydration.”

“This boy didn’t eat. He starved to death at 18 months,” Francine Donorummo, head of the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit, said in the lawsuit.

The child died on September 27, 2019. At the time, police said he weighed just 17 pounds. In addition to the murder charge, O’Leary was convicted of aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, is awaiting trial on the same charges. Both Sheila and Ryan were indicted by a grand jury in Lee County, Florida on December 18, 2019.

Sheila O’Leary said her family followed a strict diet of raw fruits and vegetables, although she and her husband told investigators that Ezra also received breast milk.

Sheila O’Leary has three other children, ages 11, 5 and 3. State’s Attorney Amira Fox’s office noted that he “suffered extreme neglect and child abuse,” and Sheila O’Leary has been ordered to have no contact. with them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.