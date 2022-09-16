New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meghan Markle An appearance on the cover of Variety as one of the “Power of Women” honorees will be postponed until a later date “out of respect” for Queen Elizabeth II following her death a week ago, the magazine tweeted Thursday.

“Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been selected as one of this year’s stellar honorees,” the tweet said. “In honor of the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II the Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date.”

Variety said She will also miss the Power of Women Gala in Los Angeles on September 28, nine days after the Queen’s funeral. Harry and Meghan settled in California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Other nominees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Anna DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen and Malala.

Sophie’s Choice? How Meghan was moved by this car ride

The Duchess has already postponed new episodes of her popular Spotify podcast after the Queen’s death on September 8. The latest episode – one of three so far – was released two days before the Queen died.

Meghan also reportedly canceled A visit to the United Nations and “The Tonight Show Star Jimmy Fallon” on September 20.

The Queen’s funeral is due to take place on September 19 and the duchess is expected to attend along with Prince Harry.

She also took part in royal events this week, including marking the Queen’s arrival at Westminster Hall on Wednesday and viewing her coffin at Buckingham Palace the night before the procession to Westminster.

Harry fears Meghan will leave him alone to attend funeral: royal expert

Last Saturday, Meghan and Harry met Prince William and Kate Middleton – with whom there is considerable tension – At Windsor Castle to greet Members of the public mourning her death.

Meghan and Harry too There was a commotion as they left Some believe Westminster Hall broke royal protocol on holding hands and public displays of affection, but royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that “there are no official ‘rules’ against PDA.”

But “we don’t see this often from the royals because usually when we see them they’re on the job,” Spence explained. “They are presenting their most professional appearance. When you see William and Catherine out there, they are husband and wife and colleagues.”

Spence said royal couples occasionally hold hands in public, but it’s usually in more causal settings.

And while some said the show was inappropriate, others felt Meghan was supporting her husband as he mourned his grandmother.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I’ll give them a pass today as they walk out of Westminster Hall because that procession was so painful for Harry and they’re all grieving,” Spence said.