FOOTBALL Vardy and Aubameyang at Manchester United?
FOOTBALL

Vardy and Aubameyang at Manchester United?

By printveela editor

Common trigger warnings for longsuffering Manchester United supporters are turning.

First, it looks like they finally took the hint and pulled out of the race in order to sign the contract. Frankie de Jong. Good news for Chelsea and maybe even Barcelona if they see the point. United have turned their attention to another Barça player. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang33 and also 35 year old Jamie Vardy.

Veteran strikers have done everything for United in the past, from Billy Meredith to Teddy Sheringham, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Kristia…but let’s not push our luck in this debate. However, they want some fresh meat in the form of the 23-year-old Atlético Madrid Brazilian forward. Matheus Cunha.

Elsewhere, money keeps flying out of Todd Pain’s wallet like a broken toaster. Chelsea have already raised their original offer by £40m for the 21-year-old Everton striker. Anthony Gordon up to £45m, with Frank Lampard pushing for a money deal plus an unnamed player, and they like a similarly fresh Internazionale midfielder. Cesare Casadei19 as well.

At some point, Chelsea will have to cut their ever-expanding squad, so Mark Alonso goes to Barcelonabye Emerson Palmyesterday will go to West Ham in express fashion. Hammers also interested in defender Eric Baillywho does not qualify for Old Trafford despite what happened three days ago, as well as the Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham seem to be losing Wolverhampton for the midfielder of “Sporting” Matheus Nunez.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele goes to Naples on credit.

Finally, Newcastle want Watford Joao Pedro, but the Hornets don’t want to get rid of it. Good luck to you as the richest club in the world is happy to raise their original £20m stake with more than two weeks left before the window closes. slams shut.

