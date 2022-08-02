New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vanilla got a bad rap somewhere along the way. It has become synonymous with plain, bland or ordinary.

Yet vanilla may be the world’s most exotic spice and most captivating scent.

That means it is also expensive. Vanilla currently costs about $300 a pound. And, like every other food, vanilla prices have skyrocketed in recent years and months.

Among spices, only sparkling saffron typically costs more, say industry experts.

“It’s literally the most popular flavor and aroma in the world, and it’s a multimillion-dollar industry,” University of Wisconsin botany professor and vanilla expert Ken Cameron recently told On Wisconsin, a UW-Madison alumni magazine.

Vanilla is anything but ordinary. It is indeed ExtraNormal.

The wonderful aroma and aromatic pods of vanilla are harvested from magnificent orchids. Vanilla orchids only grow in tropical jungles – and are the only orchids cultivated for food.

Vanilla is native to Central America and was enjoyed by Mesoamerican cultures. Spanish explorers brought it to Europe with cacao after the Colombian exploration.

Vanilla is derived from the Spanish word for little pod. “The Totonacs of the east coast of Mexico were the first to cultivate it,” reports National Geographic.

“The Aztecs captured vanilla when they conquered the Totonacs in the 15th century; the Spanish got it when they conquered the Aztecs.”

Madagascar, a large island nation in the Indian Ocean, produces the largest amount of vanilla in the world today. Madagascar is 1,300 miles from Africa, the closest landmass and home to some of the world’s most exotic animals.

Not surprisingly, it is a major supplier of the world’s most exotic spice.

“It has this charm,” Cameron said in the UW article. “When you smell one of those beans, your eyes roll back in your head. It’s so divine.”

Vanilla flavors a surprising number of things beyond just ice cream and milkshakes.

Here are five unexpected products “flavored” with vanilla.

Perfume and cologne

“Vanilla’s reputation as a powerful aphrodisiac persists and is often present in ‘sexy’, cum-like fragrances,” reports The Perfume Society, but notes that most vanilla used in the industry today is synthetic.

Coke

“Coca-Cola has vanilla,” says Cameron.

“They market different recipes of Coca-Cola around the world for different cultural palates.”

Puget Sound

Yes, the entire body of water. University of Washington researchers discovered in 2006 that the taste of vanilla and other holiday spices could be detected in the sea around Seattle around Thanksgiving.

Cocktails

Vanilla is enjoying a celebrity moment in the contemporary cocktail world.

Renowned Pittsburgh mixologist Cat Cannon counts Sancofa, a blend of Makers Mark bourbon and vanilla-infused Angostura bitters, as one of her favorite creations.

Homemade air fresheners

Reader’s Digest recently suggested sprucing up your home by putting two drops of vanilla extract on a light bulb.

“Your home will be filled with the enticing aroma of things baking in the oven,” claims the publication, adding that it’s an old trick used by real estate professionals.