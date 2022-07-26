New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vanessa Lachey Wears many hats. She stars as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant in “NCIS: Hawai’i,” co-hosts the hugely popular Netflix dating shows “Love is Blind” and “The Ultimatum” with her husband Nick Lachey, and plays a pivotal role. Mother to their three growing children — Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

She doesn’t take her success or those who helped her achieve her dreams for granted, and quickly recognizes how family plays a role in every decision she makes when it comes to pursuing an already impressive career.

“I have a great support system in my husband and I don’t take that for granted,” she told Fox News Digital. “I know there are a lot of single parents out there, a lot of parents struggling without family or help. I’m so grateful to have them.”

Vanessa admits to her balancing act with work, “finding organic ways to choose projects and things that benefit me. Children and family.”

She said: “My husband and I have always said that family comes first. At the end of the day, if something doesn’t work out with a career choice or work situation, we don’t have to worry because we put our family first. .”

The former Miss South Carolina Teen USA pageant queen, who moved often as a child because of her father’s service in the Air Force, recalls packing up her family and first deciding to move from California to Oahu for the role of a lifetime. Female lead The NCIS franchise.

“To be on ‘NCIS: Hawaii,’ the first choices we made were, ‘What is this going to do for our kids and how good is this going to be for our family?’ And all the signs pointed to ‘we should go to Hawaii,'” she said. “We were able to Combine business and pleasure.”

Nick and Vanessa have been together for 16 years. They first met while she was hosting MTV’s “Total Request Live” and began dating while he was finalizing his divorce. Ex-wife Jessica Simpson In 2006

Vanessa told the contestants during an episode of “The Ultimatum” Their own rocky start was difficult for her to navigate personally.

“He had a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go very public, and it was very difficult for us,” she said.

After they both made verbal commitments to “let go” of the past, Vanessa says they fell “deeper and harder” for each other than they expected.

The couple, who celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in July, are candid about their approach to staying connected, whether through therapy or small affirmations for each other.

Even now, as dear co-hosts “Love is blind,” Set to debut a third season later this year, with more to come from the streaming giant, fans will look to the couple for relationship and dating advice.

“We’re both in this industry, and we’ve had a lot of things — good and bad — come our way and this is what we do and this is what works for us,” she said.

“One We rely heavily on communication. I strongly emphasize not just one or the other. Not only when it’s bad…even when it’s good. You should be able to say to your partner, ‘Thank you for doing the dishes today. That means a lot to me. Thank you for letting me sleep in and drinking coffee for me. Like, thank you very much.

She added, “At the end of the day, when you’ve been together for a long time, you have to work out your problems and solve the problem, but you have to appreciate each other. We call it making up. Our love makes a deposit in the bank.”

Being a good communicator and helping other families thrive are important values ​​Vanessa hopes to instill in her own children.

Her latest partnership with Dairy Queen “really hit home” because she was able to talk to her kids about “how they can continue to do good and make good choices.”

The popular soft serve chain will donate $1 or more for every Blizzard Treat sold to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children’s hospitals as part of its Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 28.

“We went to this hospital in Honolulu where I was shooting, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospital is one of my favorite organizations,” she said. “And, obviously growing up in the South … Dairy Queen, it’s in my DNA.”

Vanessa recalls a conversation with her oldest son, Camden, who was equally excited to “help kids in Honolulu” and more families across the country.

“If we put our kids and family first, everything else will find its way and a beautiful way to work,” says Vanessa.