Vanessa Bryant sided with her lawsuit over privacy claims against Los Angeles County after she alleged county officials shared images of the crash scene, and the county was ordered to pay her $16 million.

Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester filed suit Los Angeles County And her attorneys claim the “close-up photos” were shared across multiple devices within the sheriff’s department and fire department and members of the public.

Bryant’s privacy hearing began on August 10, and her lawyer, Louise Lee, said the images taken by a fire captain and a deputy at the scene of the helicopter crash were viewed “for a laugh” as “visual gossip”, with no official purpose.

“They shared Deputies are playing video games,” Li said. “They’ve been shared repeatedly with people who had no reason to receive them.”

The jury also awarded $15 million to Chester, whose wife and daughter died in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant is the daughter of famous friends, whose federal trial is two weeks away in a Los Angeles court

The county attorney said the images are an important tool for first-responders at the scene of a crash that they hope may save some lives.

Kobe BryantNBA legend, his daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.