An upset Vanessa Bryant walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday after she described showing a bartender gruesome photos of her husband. Kobe Bryant According to reports, his remains were found after he and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter died in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy after first responders shared photos of the NBA star’s mangled corpse with about 30 people.

Bartender Victor Gutierrez told jurors in federal court that off-duty sheriff’s deputy Joey Cruz showed him the images at a Baja California bar & grill, Law and Crime reported.

When he asked about a photo of a girl’s body, Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears and her lawyer, Louis LI, asked the judge if he could forgive her.

US District Judge John Walter said she did not need to ask permission to leave.

It was not clear if the “girl” was referring to Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Calabasas, California , Seven others along with her father.

Gutierrez said Cruz, a longtime friend, shared the images to “talk to someone” about the disturbing carnage he witnessed.

Lee argued in opening statements that surveillance video of their interaction showed the couple laughing shortly after Cruz displayed gruesome images that included a shot of Kobe Bryant’s torso.

According to the crime site, Gutierrez insisted the two men didn’t laugh at the pictures because “that would be psycho.”

The bartender’s testimony came from Ralph Mendez Jr., who witnessed their exchange and was so shocked by the alleged negligence that he filed a citizen’s complaint with the sheriff’s office.

“I felt like I had to do the right thing,” he testified. He told jurors that he saw Cruz eagerly show the photos to Gutierrez, who then both laughed about them.

“I was in disbelief, disappointed, disgusted and angry,” Mendez testified. “Because he was in the position of deputy, I felt that he carried the public’s trust on his shoulders.”

Vanessa Bryant learned of the privacy breach when she read an article in the Los Angeles Times on February 28, 2020, leaving her fearful that the unauthorized photos would one day become public, her lawyer said. Cruz wasn’t the only first responder to share the images.

Los Angeles County Attorney Meera Hashmal argued in opening statements that first responders were wrong to show the photographs to others but had a legitimate purpose in taking them.

His wife and daughter, Chris Chester, who died in the crash, are also plaintiffs Claim Unspecified loss in millions.

Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, and his daughter Gianna, along with other passengers, were on their way to a girls’ basketball tournament when the chartered helicopter crashed in fog. He has three surviving daughters with Vanessa Bryant.