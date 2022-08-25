Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Jury Verdict in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site Photos Trial

Vanessa Bryant celebrates the outcome of a civil case over photos of the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.

A federal jury awarded $16 million to Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday after an 11-day civil trial that contained graphic details about gruesome photos taken and shared. Financial adviser Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident, was separately awarded $15 million by the same jury.

The judgment came out on Wednesday Kobe Bryant Day (8/24) In Los Angeles, the NBA legend will represent the jersey numbers he wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

“All for you! I love you!” Vanessa Bryant captioned the photo Inside, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are all smiles. “Justice for Kobe and Gigi! 8•24•22”

She added the hashtags #Betonyourself and #MambaDay.

Kobe Bryant Photo Case: A jury awarded his wife $16 million in a civil suit

Vanessa Bryant brought the case to trial after she filed a lawsuit alleging county sheriff’s and fire department employees used their personal phones to take and share unsolicited photos of human remains from a crash scene, even though there was no legitimate business reason.

On Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant, who attended the hearing with her mother, celebrated Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday.

“Happy birthday baby! I love you and miss you so much!” Vanessa Bryant wrote On Instagram. Separately PostNatalia Bryant, 19, wrote: “Happy birthday daddy!”

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer