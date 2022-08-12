Vanessa Bryant leaves court during testimony about crash photos shared at bar after Kobe’s death

Warning: This article contains descriptions that may disturb some readers.

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant sobbed and apologized from a federal courtroom here Thursday as a former bartender at a Mexican restaurant testified showing photos of body parts from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her daughter Gianna and her husband. Kobe, the NBA legend.

Bryant left the courtroom after the former bartender described how a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy trainee came to his restaurant and showed him photos from the crash scene two days after the accident.

They are terrible.

“Do you see the human torso in the photo that you think is Kobe Bryant?” asked Craig Jennings Lavoie, one of Bryant’s attorneys.

“Yes,” replied former bartender Victor Gutierrez.

It was Day 2 of Bryant’s civil trial against Los Angeles County — which probed graphic details from the crash scene and included testimony from five witnesses, including a former bartender from Norwalk, Calif.

Gutierrez said a deputy trainee, Joey Cruz, asked him at his bar that night if he wanted to see a photo of Kobe Bryant’s body.

“Have you seen the girl in any of the photos?” Laoie asked.

“They’re just parts,” Gutierrez said. “I don’t know if they are men or women.”

Bryant yelled, then got up and left and did not return Thursday. She sued the county last year, alleging county sheriff and fire department employees removed and shared her deceased loved ones from the crash scene, even though the government had no reason to do so. She was joined in the case by plaintiff Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident and is suing the county for the same reasons.

The two sat before a jury of six men and four women tasked with deciding whether their Fourteenth Amendment privacy rights were violated by the county’s conduct, even though the county says the photos were deleted soon after the accident and were never deleted. Posted online.

After Wednesday’s dramatic opening statements, Thursday’s events gave the jury a lot to consider:

Bartender in the video

The jury was shown several surveillance video clips from a bar in Norwalk the night Cruz visited. Cruz is expected to testify next week, but Gutierrez gave his account Thursday of their interactions that night.

The video, which does not include audio of their voices, shows the two looking at Cruz’s phone, then Gutierrez responding with a smile. After looking at Cruz’s phone, the video also showed Gutierrez approaching other patrons in the restaurant and making hand gestures over his throat, head and torso while talking to them.

Lavoie indicated that Cruz was talking about the condition of the bodies he saw in the photos.

But Gutierrez often testified that he didn’t remember what he said to different people that night. One of the few things I remember him saying was that he never laughed about the photos.

“You’d have to be a psycho to do that,” he said. After he saw photos of the crash, Cruz suggested that his laughter in the video might have been in response to something like an unrelated funny video he saw on his phone.

Citizen Complaint from Bar

After Gutierrez testified, another patron at the restaurant that night took the stand. His name is Ralph Mendez Jr., a real estate investor who filed a complaint with the sheriff’s department after Gutierrez told people at his table about the photos Cruz had shown him.

That complaint eventually led to this investigation.

On Thursday, Mendez described his reaction to what Gutierrez told him that night.

“I was in disbelief at everything I heard,” said Mendez, who described it as a “sense of betrayal” by Cruz, the law enforcement officer tasked with protecting the community. Mendez filed his complaint on the sheriff’s website later that night from his driveway.

Under the subject line “Kobe,” the complaint states, “A deputy was showing pictures of his decapitated body at the Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk.”

Mendez was later contacted by Sheriff’s Capt. Jorge Valdez about the complaint. But when a Los Angeles Times reporter asked Valdez about the complaint before it became public in February 2020, Valdez denied knowing about it.

Audio of that interview was played in court for the jury.

“I’m not aware of any complaint,” Valdez said in audio from February 2020.

Asked for his reaction in court Thursday, Mendez called Valdez a liar.

“He’s lying,” Mendez said.

Uncovering gruesome details

Earlier in the day, Bryant stayed out of the courtroom during testimony by County Coroner’s Office Capt. Emily Tauscher.

Unlike the sheriff’s and fire departments, the coroner’s office has not been accused of mishandling photos from the crash scene. But that included more than 1,000 of them as part of her duties, leading Tauscher to the witness stand Thursday, where she shared graphic details about the mutilated state of victims after the high-speed crash.

Her testimony underscored the cruel irony of the case. Attorneys for Bryant and Chester say their clients live in fear that the gruesome death photos will one day resurface and are haunted by the thought. But they also elicited photos from the crash site and graphic details from witnesses in open court about the condition of the bodies — which Bryant walked out of the courtroom twice because of.

According to Bryant’s attorney Lewis Lee, this is done for a reason.

“(The county) defendants deny that the photos taken and shared by their staff depicted the remains of plaintiffs’ loved ones, and because they deleted those photos or failed to preserve them, plaintiffs must present evidence of what the defendants’ photos depicted,” Li said in a court document filed Wednesday.

Pelinka concluded his testimony

The day began with nearly 40 minutes of testimony from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who took the stand Wednesday as the trial’s first witness.

He testified that Bryant expressed to him that if his children ever saw the crash photos, “she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to move on.”

He said he had never seen such photos, but if he did, it would be an image I would never get out of my head.

And he wants them gone forever.

“I want to destroy them and remove them from the universe,” Pelinka said.

The county argued that the photos did not appear to exist because they were deleted for similar reasons – to prevent further spread and to protect the victims’ families.

According to court records, an internal investigation found that photos went onto the devices of 28 sheriff’s officers, along with firefighters. Testimony about the fire department’s handling of the photos will begin Friday morning in a two-week trial.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com