New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vanessa Bryant’s $16 million jury award over her sharing of gruesome crash-site photos of her late NBA star husband Kobe Bryant will be reduced by $1 million, according to a report.

The former Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020 – along with seven others aboard.

Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and their daughter Peyton, 13, in the collision, filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit in Los Angeles County after learning that first responders had shared gruesome images of their loved ones’ remains with nearly 30 people.

A nine-member jury awarded Bryant $16 million and Chester $15 million — but the unequal split was in error, USA Today reported.

“It is the intention of the nine justices to award equally to both plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester,” said US District Judge John F. Walter made the statement in Los Angeles federal court on Friday, the newspaper said.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Lewis Lee, said it was “just a result” that his client would receive the same amount for both plaintiffs.

Vanessa Bryant cries on the witness stand over leaked photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains

After the verdict was read in court, a judge told a courtroom deputy that she had mistakenly been awarded an additional $1 million on the verdict form for Bryant.

A jury note informing the court of the error and a transcript of Friday’s hearing are sealed.

Vanessa Bryant, who has three surviving daughters with her late husband, previously announced that she would be donating the entire award to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. The charity was founded by Kobe Bryant and renamed after his passing to honor the legacy of the hoops star and his daughter Gianna.

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability,” her lawyer, Lee, said in a statement earlier. He called the lawsuit an “important civil rights case” that brought to light “decades of photos of accidents and crime victims being taken and shared without legitimate purpose.”

He said his client’s hope is that the lawsuit will “stop this disgusting and unscrupulous behavior.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The photos have never been released publicly. “Every day I live in fear that these pictures will pop up on social media,” Vanessa Bryant testified at the trial.