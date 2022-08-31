Vancouver’s Little Mountain Gets a Big Hi After Traveling to the Little League World Series

The Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars returned home to meet heroes Tuesday after representing Canada at the Little League World Series.

Friends and family gathered at Vancouver International Airport to greet the team.

“The last couple of weeks have been crazy. It was crazy,” said Ben Meichenbaum, 11, who plays third base and right field.

The team qualified for the 75th Little League World Series after winning the provincial title and beating Moose Jaw 9–4 in the Canadian Regional Finals earlier this month.

Once in Pennsylvania, Canada beat North Brisbane, Australia 7–0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6–0 in the tournament.

The Little Mountain Little League team returned home to Vancouver on Tuesday after competing for over a month but ultimately lost to Curaçao in the Little League World Series.

The victory over a team from Japan, a country with a history of success in tournaments, was a matter of pride for Meichenbaum.

“I felt like we shocked the world,” he said. “No one expected this to happen. I think we have a lot to be proud of.”

Meichenbaum’s mom, Don McKee, said it was exhilarating to watch her son play at such a high level.

“You dream about it, but you always know that for it to happen, so many details have to come together… it’s like a dream come true,” she said.

The Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars won games against teams from Australia and Japan before being eliminated from Curaçao. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The dream race ended for members of the Little Mountain Little League after they were eliminated from the title challenge by an all-round team from Willemstad, Curaçao who made it to the final.

All of the Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars are returning home after competing in the 2022 Little League World Series. The last time the team participated in the tournament was in 2010. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Little Mountain manager Ulysses Jahn, whose son Graydon is on the team, said the trip to Williamsport was the culmination of years of hard work.

“With my son on the team, we have also been playing since the age of four,” Yang said. “It’s a very proud moment to be a father and coach.”

The team was honored at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Center on Monday night. The plans are to face the Vancouver Canadians and the Vancouver Canucks.

From British Columbia to #LLWS 🇨🇦 Thank you Little Mountain Little League for joining us tonight! pic.twitter.com/48lqDCd52q –@Blue Jays

What else is on the agenda for Little League members now that September is just around the corner?

“Oh yeah, I think we have a school,” said pitcher Jackson Mayerwich, who plays first base and pitcher. “Though I’m not thrilled about it.”