Vancouver Resident Advertises $5,000 Reward for Help Finding a Family Doctor

This story is part The situation is criticala CBC British Columbia series that highlights the barriers people in this province face in accessing timely and appropriate health care.

Gary Schuster’s faith in public health is so strong that in 2008 he worked on the presidential campaign for Barack Obama, drawn by the future president’s promise to give the American people a fairer, Canadian-like system.

The Montreal native, California-raised dual citizen who now calls Vancouver home says Canada’s government-funded model outperforms the United States’ for-profit health care system that only serves those who can afford it.

So earlier this week, a conflicted Schuster placed an ad in the Vancouver Sun offering $5,000 to anyone who could help him find a family doctor.

“I think it’s terrible that I can do it and others can’t. This is unfair and the system should not have been built this way,” he said.

So far, Schuster has received two responses to his ad. Neither of them is interested in receiving a reward of $5,000. (Vancouver Sun)

Critics will be quick to point out that the monetary reward undermines the very system he claims to support. But as someone living with a rare metabolic disorder, Schuster said he had no other choice.

“I have small children, and if something happened to me, it would be a real disaster for them,” said the father of three. “As a responsible parent, I need to take steps to make sure I stay healthy.”

A 55-year-old man lives with CPT2 deficiency, a disease that affects muscles that can be triggered by stress, anxiety, and infection, resulting in severe seizures, cognitive impairment, and muscle weakness.

As a precaution, Schuster carries an information card with him describing his illness and treatment should he become ill.

Regular follow-up by a physician familiar with CPT2 deficiency is important to control it, but Schuster’s family doctor unexpectedly retired earlier this month. Attempts to find a replacement were unsuccessful.

Schuster worked for Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign in support of health care reforms proposed by the future president. (presented by Gary Shuster)

“It’s almost impossible,” he said. “For high-risk patients like me, there is a system that Vancouver Coastal Health is running where they can help you find a doctor. But the waiting time is about six months, and usually they don’t guarantee much,” he said. said.

One million British Columbians – nearly a quarter of the province’s population – do not have a family doctor and, like Schuster, are struggling to piece together a healthcare system.

Last week, Health Secretary Adrian Dix announced $118 million in temporary funding to support and stabilize family doctors, while work continues on a new pay structure designed to retain and attract more doctors to family practices.

British Columbia President Ramnek Dosanj’s doctors said Schuster’s mystery shows the real consequences of the health crisis.

“No one should ever place an advertisement in a newspaper and [offer] money and payment to be accepted into the family practice. It’s really sad,” she said.

Shuster always carries a card with vital information about his health. (presented by Gary Shuster)

“Every citizen, every British Columbian, every patient should have equal rights and access to universal health care.”

As a dual citizen, Shuster considered buying private health insurance in the US and finding a doctor in Washington state. He says he can afford the estimated price of $20,000 a year, but has turned it down, in part because the trip isn’t worth it.

In an ideal world, he would be able to find the same level of care as he did in 2017 when he first moved to Vancouver.

“It was effective. I had a family doctor who could do whatever I needed and keep me healthy. But it just started to fall apart, and I don’t understand why the wheels come off the car,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two people had responded to his ad. Both stated that they were not interested in the $5,000 reward.

“I have a tip on a clinic in New Westminster that could work, which of course is not in the city center at all,” Schuster wrote in the message. “But, as they say, any port is in a storm.”