type here...
CANADA Vancouver Resident Advertises $5,000 Reward for Help Finding a...
CANADA

Vancouver Resident Advertises $5,000 Reward for Help Finding a Family Doctor

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Gary Schuster announces a $5,000 reward to anyone who can connect him to a family doctor. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

This story is part The situation is criticala CBC British Columbia series that highlights the barriers people in this province face in accessing timely and appropriate health care.

Gary Schuster’s faith in public health is so strong that in 2008 he worked on the presidential campaign for Barack Obama, drawn by the future president’s promise to give the American people a fairer, Canadian-like system.

The Montreal native, California-raised dual citizen who now calls Vancouver home says Canada’s government-funded model outperforms the United States’ for-profit health care system that only serves those who can afford it.

So earlier this week, a conflicted Schuster placed an ad in the Vancouver Sun offering $5,000 to anyone who could help him find a family doctor.

“I think it’s terrible that I can do it and others can’t. This is unfair and the system should not have been built this way,” he said.

So far, Schuster has received two responses to his ad. Neither of them is interested in receiving a reward of $5,000. (Vancouver Sun)

Critics will be quick to point out that the monetary reward undermines the very system he claims to support. But as someone living with a rare metabolic disorder, Schuster said he had no other choice.

“I have small children, and if something happened to me, it would be a real disaster for them,” said the father of three. “As a responsible parent, I need to take steps to make sure I stay healthy.”

A 55-year-old man lives with CPT2 deficiency, a disease that affects muscles that can be triggered by stress, anxiety, and infection, resulting in severe seizures, cognitive impairment, and muscle weakness.

  • How a small British Columbia town fights to recruit family doctors amid provincial shortages

As a precaution, Schuster carries an information card with him describing his illness and treatment should he become ill.

Regular follow-up by a physician familiar with CPT2 deficiency is important to control it, but Schuster’s family doctor unexpectedly retired earlier this month. Attempts to find a replacement were unsuccessful.

Schuster worked for Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign in support of health care reforms proposed by the future president. (presented by Gary Shuster)

“It’s almost impossible,” he said. “For high-risk patients like me, there is a system that Vancouver Coastal Health is running where they can help you find a doctor. But the waiting time is about six months, and usually they don’t guarantee much,” he said. said.

One million British Columbians – nearly a quarter of the province’s population – do not have a family doctor and, like Schuster, are struggling to piece together a healthcare system.

  • THE SITUATION IS CRITICAL

    Patients have turned to telemedicine during the pandemic. BC doctors say it’s not a long-term solution

Last week, Health Secretary Adrian Dix announced $118 million in temporary funding to support and stabilize family doctors, while work continues on a new pay structure designed to retain and attract more doctors to family practices.

British Columbia President Ramnek Dosanj’s doctors said Schuster’s mystery shows the real consequences of the health crisis.

“No one should ever place an advertisement in a newspaper and [offer] money and payment to be accepted into the family practice. It’s really sad,” she said.

Shuster always carries a card with vital information about his health. (presented by Gary Shuster)

“Every citizen, every British Columbian, every patient should have equal rights and access to universal health care.”

As a dual citizen, Shuster considered buying private health insurance in the US and finding a doctor in Washington state. He says he can afford the estimated price of $20,000 a year, but has turned it down, in part because the trip isn’t worth it.

In an ideal world, he would be able to find the same level of care as he did in 2017 when he first moved to Vancouver.

“It was effective. I had a family doctor who could do whatever I needed and keep me healthy. But it just started to fall apart, and I don’t understand why the wheels come off the car,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two people had responded to his ad. Both stated that they were not interested in the $5,000 reward.

“I have a tip on a clinic in New Westminster that could work, which of course is not in the city center at all,” Schuster wrote in the message. “But, as they say, any port is in a storm.”

Previous articleFree transit begins year-round for people 18 and younger in Washington state’s most populous county
Next articleDemocrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin to win US House special election in Alaska

Latest news

- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Not enough young farmers. Congress is looking to change that

Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

The discovery of a dinosaur fossil with skin in southern Alberta has palaeontologists excited

Rare dinosaur skin fossil discovered in Alberta13 hours agoDuration 2:12A dinosaur fossil recently discovered in the Alberta badlands...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

The discovery of a dinosaur fossil with skin in southern Alberta has palaeontologists excited

Rare dinosaur skin fossil discovered in Alberta13 hours...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Calgary teen behind online learning project helping Chinese immigrant children learn English

Sixteen-year-old Ivy Pan began volunteering as a tutor...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Nova Scotia couple upset after 11-year wait for ALS diagnosis

Don and Jennifer Hutton at an ALS fundraiser...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Critics warn Ottawa’s new ‘luxury tax’ on expensive cars, planes and boats could backfire

From Thursday, luxury cars and private jets with...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News