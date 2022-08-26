Vancouver police defend use of sack guns as ‘less lethal’ after Ojibway’s death

Vancouver police say a man who died after officers fired a shotgun on Monday turned to bystanders for help after a “violent incident” that happened moments earlier.

Police have not confirmed the man’s identity, but the family of Chris Amiott, an Ojibway man from Manitoba, said he died in downtown Eastside.

Amiott’s cousin, Samantha Wilson, said witnesses told her he had been sprayed by bears and asked for help before police arrived on the scene and Amiott was unarmed.

Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department stated that the Independent Investigation Department, which oversees the BC Police, has jurisdiction over the investigation.

However, he said that the DGP believes that the deceased man “indeed asked for help from a number of bystanders who did not offer help.”

“When our officers arrived, they tried to communicate verbally with the man. Witnesses said there was an altercation,” he said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Addison, who said at a press conference on Monday that a rattle shotgun was used, called the weapon “a safe and effective less-lethal tool.”

“It is used as an alternative to deadly force and can be used against a person who is acting violently or exhibiting violent behavior,” Addison said in a statement.

He said the IIO would determine if the person who died had a weapon, but “weapon proficiency is not required to deploy a rattle shotgun.”

“Chris didn’t deserve to die”

On Thursday, the Atira Women’s Resource Society in British Columbia released a statement on Amiott’s death on behalf of his family, saying two of his brothers and sister-in-law are working for Atira.

It described him as a “father, grandfather, husband, brother and uncle” who “always joked” and “made fun of himself”.

Chris Amiott, 42, has been identified by the family as the man who died after Vancouver police shot him with a bean bag pistol. (Presented by Samantha Wilson)

The family says that Amiott was born into a First Nations family, Ditibineyya-zeebing (Gabbling River) in southern Manitoba, where he was well known in the community, and that he is survived by eight children.

“Whatever happened on the morning of August 22, Chris did not deserve to die,” the statement said, adding that the family was awaiting a “thorough and fair” investigation.

“As an Indigenous person, this is not the first time Chris has been harmed by the cops.”

“It’s time to stop it”

The First Nations Congress said it was “furious” upon learning of the death.

Kim Bodin, the organization’s national vice head, said in a statement Thursday that the incident was a tragedy that showed the “deep and persistent failure of the police in dealing with indigenous peoples in distress.”

“Indigenous people are 10 times more likely to be shot by police in Canada and it’s time to put an end to this,” the statement said.

Wilson said Amiott arrived in Vancouver on August 17 to visit family members. According to Wilson, in a few days the family will know that he has died.

“This is not what you expect to hear. I’m very angry,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

Upon hearing the news, Wilson said she looked to social media to see if she could get more information.

She said she contacted witnesses who told her that Amiott was the victim of a bear attack with a spray and that he asked for help when he removed some of his clothes and began pouring milk over himself to try to counteract the spray.

A Vancouver police press statement on Monday said the man was taken into custody after “interacting” with officers, but began to develop health problems and passed out.

Despite attempts to save his life, the man died on the spot.

Chris Amiott pictured in 2016. (Presented by Samantha Wilson)

The IIO said on Tuesday it was called to investigate the incident, which began with calls to police in response to a report of a man acting erratically. The department said it had opened an investigation to determine what role police actions or inaction played in the man’s death.

Wilson said she would like the officers involved to be held accountable.

“I would like them to be charged. He asked for help many times. (Witnesses) said that he did not pose a threat to public safety, that he did not try to harm anyone. air before he was shot. He didn’t have a weapon. He had a jug of milk in his hand,” she said.

“He was an unarmed native who asked for help, and when help arrived they took his life.”

She said members of Amiott’s family from Manitoba traveled to Vancouver to help arrange for Amiott’s body to be transported back to Rolling River, where he would be buried.

“My nieces and nephews are forced to live without a father,” Wilson said. “At present, my family is making arrangements to bring him home, and we don’t even know if these officers have been placed on administrative leave or if they are still working on the streets. We don’t know anything.”

Rattle shooting not tracked

While the IIO said it could not comment on specific cases, spokeswoman Rebecca Whalen said there were 16 shootings involving police since the start of the fiscal year in British Columbia in April. That, she said, has already doubled the eight shootings investigated last year.

“There are more[shootings]this year,” she said in an interview on Thursday. there has been an increase this year.”

However, she noted that the pouch gun would not be classified as firearms shooting, but would instead fall under the use of force category.

“We don’t actually track sack gun usage on purpose,” she said.

In its 2021-2022 annual report, the Office mentioned 39 violent incidents in the past year. It states that the use of force was “the leading cause of serious harm in 28 percent of all serious harm investigations.”

Former West Vancouver Police Chief and former BC Minister of Public Safety Cush Heade says bean bag shotguns have a brightly colored barrel, meaning they are “less deadly.”

“It’s ammunition compressed into what looks like a shotgun shell and fired from a shotgun,” he told CBC.

“It’s designed to stun [an individual] for that moment when the police can consider what option they have at the moment, or take the person into custody,” he said.

Heade says he has never seen anyone die just from being hit by a bullet from a bean bag.