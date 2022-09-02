New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Four people were killed and eight others injured when a shuttle van overturned in the median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday morning, police said.

Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. after a shuttle van carrying workers to factories in upstate New York flipped onto its left side, trapping several people inside the van.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Fox 5 New York reports.

Officials said it was a one-car accident.

Upon arrival, highway police found the van — which had overturned near a wooded area — carrying dozens of people, four of whom were confirmed dead at the scene, local news outlets reported.

Eight passengers were hospitalized with serious head injuries from “minor physical complaints”.

It is unclear how many passengers were fatally injured.

A portion of Palisades Parkway was closed for hours, but officials had reopened all lanes and exits by 7 a.m.

Details of the passenger and driver of the vehicle are yet to be released.