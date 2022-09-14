New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Valerie Bertinelli Making a bold move after her divorce from Tom Vitale: By selling the shoes the actress wore during the ex-couple’s wedding.

Actress and Food Network host — who filed for Divorce From Vital in May 2022 — after legally separating in November 2021 — she took to Instagram to share photos of items she was selling on the ecommerce luxury marketplace. Real is real.

“A few things went down with @therealreal,” Bertinelli wrote alongside posts of fashion items, including brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels with diamond studs.

Bertinelli Tiffany & Co. The front of the box looked like two wedding bands.

“There are some Tiffany rings bad Memories Attached is a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011.”

Wolfgang Van Halen, her son she shared with her late husband, legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen, supported his mother in the comments section.

“Love you, Ma,” he wrote.

Bertinelli opened up about her painful divorce in June, revealing that she would never remarry.

“I would be very happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” Bertinelli told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show. “I’d be happy that way. Well, my six cats and my dog ​​and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation from her estranged husband and listed the separation date as December 1, 2019, while filing for divorce from Vitale in May 2022 after a decade of marriage.