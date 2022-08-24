New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Top Gun: Maverick,” hot off the actor’s success Val Kilmer He’s already thinking about what his next major role will be: Batman (again).

Kilmer – who portrayed the superhero alongside Jim Carrey in the 1995 film “Batman Forever” – recently revealed that he will reprise the iconic role, albeit in a cameo role.

In an email Interview with IGN It was shared on Twitter yesterday, referring to the hugely successful “Top Gun” movie that Kilmer starred in earlier this summer, bringing up the topic of sequels. The interviewer specifically mentioned Batman and asked Kilmer about revisiting the character.

“Would you be interested in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again, even in a cameo?” To which the star simply replied, “Yes please.”

RELATED: Val Kilmer Shares What It Was Like Filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

Released in the summer of 1995, “Batman Forever” was a huge box office smash, eventually becoming the sixth highest-grossing film worldwide of the year.

Kilmer also shared new details about what filming was like “Top Gun: Maverick” After a long time since the original “Top Gun,” It was introduced in 1986.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“We had a blast as young actors during the first film!” Kilmer told the outlet. “In the new one, it’s a joy to be together Tom [Cruise] And get a chance to reconnect!”

In 2017, Kilmer revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and had difficulty speaking ever since. He mainly communicates through writing.