Vaccine fatigue is real. These experts say COVID booster messages need to be clear

COVID-19 vaccines targeting both the parent strain and Omicron variants are expected in Canada this fall.

But reports of booster doses have been mixed across the country. Some experts, such as virologist Angela Rasmussen, are recommending the first booster vaccine available, while other officials, such as Manitoba’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brent Roussen, say his province will wait to open fourth doses for all adults. until new bivalent vaccines are approved.

Mixed messages about vaccines have led some Canadians to experience what experts call “vaccine fatigue” or overwhelmed by information about COVID-19 vaccines.

And that fatigue can affect the absorption of boosters. About 82 percent of Canadians completed their main streakabout 57 percent of residents aged 12 and over received at least one extra dose, and about 12 percent of the population received two extra doses.

Some virologists and public health experts say that if we are going to introduce new vaccines or offer more doses of existing shots, government messages should make it clear why people should get vaccinated at this stage of the pandemic.

“sitting here [in] In mid-August, it’s a little tricky to know how people will react in the fall,” said Julie Bettinger, a professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia and a vaccine safety specialist at the BC Vaccine Evaluation Center.

“Probably there should be special messages for this [vaccine fatigued] group in terms of why a booster dose is important and what additional protection it provides.”

Health experts say messages should be clear about the effectiveness of vaccines and the protection they offer.

The data showed that third dose offers a significant increase in protection against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Studies show that a fourth dose does help some people, including long-term care recipients, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups, but there is no evidence of a clear benefit for those under 60 years of age.

In addition to clear vaccine protection information, it should also be easy for people to get boosters or future bivalent vaccines, health experts say.

“If we can make getting a COVID shot as easy as getting a flu shot or any other regular health behavior, I think that will lower the barriers a lot,” said Devon Grayson, an assistant professor at a British university. Columbia School of Population and Public Health.

What we know about why people don’t get boosters

Vaccination hesitancy is one reason a small portion of the population does not get vaccinated, but vaccine fatigue can also “compromise people’s vaccination intentions.”

This is what researchers from the US, Brazil and China have found in literature review published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology in March.

The researchers looked at 37 studies to find factors that shape vaccine fatigue in people, which they defined as “inertia or inaction on vaccine information or instructions due to perceived burden and burnout.”

They found that there could be several predictors of vaccine fatigue, such as frequency of immunization claims, vaccine side effects, and misconceptions about the need for vaccination.

There are different opinions about booster doses in Canada. An An Angus Reed poll published last month found that one in five of the 1,583 Canadians surveyed thought there was no emergency care and that booster doses could wait until the fall.

About a quarter of the respondents said there was no need to expand eligibility for boosters at all. The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 13-15 among a representative, randomized sample of adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would have a margin of error of +/- 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Experts say access to booster shots is another reason for the low rates. Nova Scotia , Manitoba, Northwest Territories as well as Newfoundland and Labrador do not give the fourth dose to all adults yet.

Grayson said the rollout of the vaccine has been difficult, but it’s important to make sure people understand the need for vaccination if we want to increase vaccination rates.

Studies have shown that vaccine efficacy was high after three doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. in protection against infection and emergency room and emergency room visits related to COVID-19.

The third dose was at least 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations for COVID-19 in both Delta and Omicron periods. US study found.

“If people understand what they are supposed to do and why the science suggests it, they are much more likely to follow instructions than if they appear to be arbitrary, politically motivated, financially motivated, or for any other reason,” Grayson said.

What works and what doesn’t

Bettinger adds that what happens this fall in terms of COVID-19 cases could encourage people to get a booster dose.

“If we see a real spike in cases this fall… and it’s still one of the strains that the vaccine can protect against, I think it will probably encourage a lot of people to go for a booster dose if they find out the vaccine isn’t working. so they don’t get sick,” she said.

“If we suddenly discover a new strain that the vaccine simply doesn’t protect against, then it will be difficult to argue that you need this vaccine.”

WATCH | Efforts to convince some of those most hesitant in Canada to get vaccinated against COVID-19: Efforts to convince some of those most hesitant in Canada to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Duration 6:00 Aylmer, Ontario is one of the least vaccinated parts of Canada, but the community is using information and targeted campaigns to convince vaccine doubters to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, said on Friday Health Canada’s regulators are reviewing applications for Moderna and Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine. A Health Canada spokesman said on Monday that a decision on Moderna’s bivalent vaccine is expected within the next two weeks.

Tam said that based on information provided by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, their bivalent vaccines will protect against the original coronavirus strain and the BA.1 strain.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Organization, said messages about bivalent vaccines need to be specific.

“The message should be: if you haven’t received the booster yet, you need to get it. But you really need to get this one because this booster is really meant to protect against the viruses and variants that are currently circulating in our population right now,” she said.

WATCH | Study Links COVID-19 to Long-Term Increased Risk of Brain Fog:

Study links COVID-19 to long-term increased risk of brain fog Duration 3:30 Two years after contracting COVID-19, brain fog, dementia and other neurological conditions are more common than after other respiratory infections, according to a new study published in the Lancet.

As we have seen in earlier vaccine rollouts, there is no one size fits all when it comes to vaccination campaigns.

Instead, there has been an increase in vaccine use in some regions when vaccination clinics were set up in communities or when incentives were offered to residents.

“It will be interesting to see what the provinces try next year if we do release new vaccines and bivalent vaccines and want everyone to be aware of the new vaccine,” Grayson said.

In the next few months, public health officials will need to work again on the issue of vaccine credibility, complacency and convenience, Grayson said.

They said confidence in vaccines in Canada is “fairly high” and because most of those who received the vaccines had a good tolerance for COVID infections, confidence has grown.

“We are in some kind of complacency because we had that degree of protection and we were used to living with COVID,” Grayson said.

“To really have successful fall booster campaigns as we head into our typical respiratory season… we need to make it very easy for people to follow clear guidelines.”