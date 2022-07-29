New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez, who was suspended Monday after a Texas House committee released a report on a May shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, will return to work after defending herself in a letter to the committee.

“Thank you for responding to our request for information by submitting your response to the House investigative report. As a result of our review, you will be permitted to return to work on this date (July 28, 2022),” Harrell wrote in a letter to Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Gutierrez obtained by Fox News Digital.

A Texas House committee in a report earlier this month partially blamed the “unfriendly culture” at the school, saying that “school administrators and school district police… were aware of these unsafe practices and did not treat them as serious violations requiring immediate correction.”

Gutierrez denied those claims in a letter to the committee Wednesday, saying it was “unfair and improper for me to ever judge.” [became] Complacency on any safety issue of Rob Elementary.”

Families of Uvalde victims to meet with state committee investigating police response to school shooting

I will live in fear of these events for the rest of my life,’ she wrote in the letter.

“I want to keep my job so that I can provide for my family, but I can also be on the front line to help the child survivors, the families of all the victims and the entire Uvalde community that I love. I want to continue to protect.”

Gutierrez’s attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, said Thursday that she would immediately resume work in her role as principal.

“Ms. Gutierrez’s administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position, where she will continue to perform her duties and serve all of UCISD’s families,” her attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, told Fox News. Digital Thursday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Two Uvalde law enforcement officers — Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo and Acting Uvalde Police Chief Lt. Mariano Pargas — have been suspended in the wake of the shooting.