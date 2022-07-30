off
Uvalde bodycam video shows a police officer holding down the officer whose wife was in the room with the gunman.

Body camera footage shows fellow officers restraining Officer Ruben Ruiz’s wife as she lay dying in another room.

The final victim of the Uvalde mass shooting has been released while being treated at a San Antonio hospital.

Maya Zamora, 10, was discharged by University Health, the hospital announced on social media with a video showing the girl leaving the hospital. She was surrounded by dozens of clapping family, friends and hospital staff.

“Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our last patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10-year-old Maya Zamora, was discharged!” The hospital said in a tweet.

He added: “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see what she achieves in the future!”

  • Photo of Maya holding flowers
    Image 1 of 2

    University Health in San Antonio discharged 10-year-old Maya Zamora from injuries sustained in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (University Health/Twitter)

  • A photo of Maya greeting her friends and family
    Image 2 of 2

    Maya Zamora, 10, was discharged on July 29, 2022 by University Health. (University Health/Twitter)

The hospital also shared the hashtag #MayahStrong

Maya is a student at Robb Elementary School who was injured in the May 24, 2022, shooting that killed 19 other students and two teachers. She was one of three children injured in the shooting — all girls — including another 10-year-old and a 9-year-old, KSAT reported.

  • Maya waving to supporters from the car.
    Image 1 of 2

    Maya Zamora, 10, was the last patient to be released from University Health who was injured in a May shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (University Health/Twitter)

  • Photo of Maya smiling in the car.
    Image 2 of 2

    Maya Zamora, 10, was released from the hospital on July 29, 2022 after being injured in the May shooting at Robb Elementary School. (University Health/Twitter)

A 66-year-old woman was also injured in the firing and all four survived.