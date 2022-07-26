New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The principal of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree, killing 19 children and two adults, was suspended Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School at the time of the May 24 mass shooting, was placed on administrative leave with pay by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell on Monday, Ricardo Cedillo, an attorney representing Gutierrez, told Fox News Digital. .

Cedillo did not elaborate further on the circumstances of the suspension in his email response. Gutierrez is the second school district employee on leave since the shooting.

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo was placed on unpaid administrative leave in June amid widespread scrutiny of law enforcement’s response. A special board meeting to consider his firing was scheduled for Saturday morning, but the school district announced in a statement Friday that it had been canceled at the request of his attorney and would be held at a later date, which has not yet been determined.

Texas authorities: Uvalde classroom door opened during shooting as officers wait for key: ‘Engineer failed’

In a 77-page report released earlier this month, an investigative committee of the Texas House of Representatives pointed to “systemic failures and extremely poor decision-making” that led to the tragedy.

“The school’s five-foot-high exterior fence was insufficient to meaningfully deter intruders. While the school adopted security policies to lock exterior doors and interior classroom doors, school staff had an unfortunate culture of frequently leaving doors open and deliberately not breaking the locks,” according to the report. “At the very least, school administrators and school district police, aware of these unsafe practices, quietly condoned this behavior and did not treat it as a serious violation requiring immediate correction.”

“In fact, the school suggested bypassing the locks as a measure for the convenience of substitute teachers and others who do not have their own keys,” the report added.

In addition to suspending the principal, the district school board agreed to push back the start of the school year by three weeks to Sept. 6, so officials can repair classrooms and other resources.

Gutierrez has worked for the school district for two decades, starting in 2008 as a fourth-grade teacher. She became the Assistant Principal in 2018 and then Principal in 2021.

The report states that both Gutierrez and her assistant were aware of problems securing the lock to Room 111 — where 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos is believed to have entered the classroom around spring break. Never filed to fix the lock.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gutierrez had just finished an awards ceremony and was in her office when she heard the coach report “Shot Fired” on the radio. She tried to initiate the lockdown through an application but due to poor Wi-Fi signal, she had difficulty sending the alert, the investigation report said. She didn’t even try to communicate the lockdown alert over the school intercom.

The Uvalde Unified Independent School District had a scheduled meeting Monday evening.