New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas House committee report on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted a troubling increase in immigrant “bailouts” over the past 18 months that has alarmed school administrators.

According to the committee’s report, the bailout of about 50 migrants, which human traffickers escaped by crashing law enforcement and allowing the migrants to disperse, took place near schools in Uvalde between February and May this year.

“Uvalde CISD parents became so concerned about the number of bailouts occurring near elementary-school campuses that they offered to hire off-duty police to supplement the Uvalde CISD police presence,” the Texas lawmakers wrote.

Other school districts along the border have also reported an increase in bailouts and taken action to protect students.

Eliza Diaz, interim superintendent of Brackett ISD, about 40 miles west of Uvalde, told Fox 29 San Antonio that they placed large rocks between their school buildings and the road in some areas.

“It can slow down high-speed chases, it can prevent them from taking up residence in buildings,” Diaz told a local news outlet.

After Scottus’ ‘remain-in-Mexico’ coup, Republicans, Hawks fear border crisis

Miguel Zamora, a Border Patrol mechanic who lives down the street from where the 18-year-old gunman shot his grandmother in the face before speeding toward Robb Elementary School in a truck, said he was on his lunch break when he saw the suspect. rapidly.

“At that point, I just thought, ‘This is an illegal,'” Zamora previously told Fox News Digital, adding that police chases involving human traffickers are a common occurrence in Uvalde. “In a few seconds here, we’re going to see border patrol, something like that chasing him, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The gunman would kill 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School. An increase in immigrant bailouts was partly to blame for the lackluster response to the shooting by Texas lawmakers.

“The frequency of these ‘bailout’-related alarms — about 50 of them between February and May of 2022 — contributed to a diminished sense of vigilance about responding to security alerts,” the lawmakers wrote.