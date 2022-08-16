New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Uvalde School Board will next meet Aug. 24 to discuss the possible termination of school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, just three months after 19 children and two adults were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School.

Arredondo was originally placed on unpaid administrative leave in June as outrage grew over the police response to the shooting.

Uvalde school officials said scheduling conflicts have delayed two termination hearings.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw named Arredondo as the on-scene commander and blamed him for the 70-minute delay in confronting the gunman.

“The only thing that prevented the dedicated officers from entering rooms 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who made the decision to put the lives of the officers before the lives of the children,” McCraw told a special Texas Senate committee investigating the shooting. .

Uvalde shooting: DA argues releasing video, other material would compromise investigation

Arredondo testified to a Texas House committee investigating the shooting that he did not think there were any students in the classroom with the gunman because the adjoining rooms were empty and it was awards day.

“Although the encounter began as an ‘active shooter’ situation, Chief Arredondo testified that he immediately began to perceive the assailant as ‘cornered’ and the situation a ‘barricaded subject,'” lawmakers wrote in the report. .

“Then with the benefit of hindsight, we now know it was a terrible, tragic mistake.”

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde City Council just weeks before the shooting in May, but stepped down from his seat in early July.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Next week’s board meeting to determine Arredondo’s future will be held on Wednesday, August 24 in the Benson Board Room at 5:30pm and will be open to the public.

Arredondo did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.