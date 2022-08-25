New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired by the district board Wednesday, just three months after a shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Arredondo, who has been sharply critical of the response to the shooting, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, his lawyer said.

“Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the board immediately reinstate him with all backpay and benefits and dismiss the complaint as unfounded,” Arredondo’s attorney, George Hyde, wrote in a 17-page letter that appeared an hour before the meeting. was sent out.

Angry parents and families of 21 victims expressed their anger at the beginning of the meeting. After Uvalde resident Bret Cross criticized Arredondo for not appearing at his own termination hearing, the crowd chanted, “Coward!”

“Our kids are dead. Our teachers are dead. Our parents are dead. You can show people respect by doing this,” Cross said, pushing the board to open a vote to end it. session

Uvalde shooting: DA argues releasing video, other material would compromise investigation

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw identified Arredondo as the incident commander and blamed him for the more than 70-minute delay in confronting the gunman.

Hyde argued in Wednesday’s letter that Arredondo did not consider himself the incident commander and was not aware the children were injured in the classroom.

“It is important to note that Chief Arredondo, along with several other officers in the hallway, was completely unaware that the shooter was engaged, until he entered the shooter’s room, and officers stopped him,” Hyde wrote. .

Arredondo was originally suspended in June and his termination hearing was delayed twice.

He told a Texas House committee investigating the shooting that he thought the suspect was in the classroom.

“Although the encounter began as an ‘active shooter’ situation, Chief Arredondo testified that he immediately began thinking of the assailant as ‘cornered’ and the situation as a ‘barricaded subject,'” the House lawmakers wrote. Report

“So with the benefit of hindsight, we now know it was a terrible, tragic mistake.”