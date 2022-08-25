Uvalde School Police Chief Fired 3 Months After Failed Response to School Shooting

Enlarge this image toggle signature Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Pete Arredondo, the police chief responsible for law enforcement’s response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been fired.

After a nearly 90-minute contract termination hearing held behind closed doors Wednesday night, Uvalde’s school board voted unanimously to terminate Pete Arredondo’s contract immediately. They also found that he had a valid reason for not receiving pay for the time he had been on unpaid administrative leave since July 19.

Arredondo’s firing hearing was originally scheduled to take place a month ago, but that hearing was canceled at the request of Arredondo’s lawyerwho told the county that the chief of police had a right to due process.

Arredondo did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, but his lawyer let him go 17 page statement in the Texas Tribune in response to a dismissal hearing.

“Chief Arredondo will not engage in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully asks the Board to immediately reinstate him with all debts and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,” the statement said.

The families of 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting have been demanding Arredondo’s dismissal since news first broke in late May that a police chief was in charge of law enforcement’s response during the shooting.

Hundreds of officers waited for more than an hour to confront the shooter, while children in the 4th grade classroom where he was hiding called 911.

Texas House Report 376 law enforcement officers were found at the scene, including 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents, 91 Texas Department of Public Safety troops, 25 Uvalde police officers, 16 sheriff’s deputies, and five Uvalde Unified Independent School District officers.

State lawmakers investigating the shooting found weaknesses in law enforcement at all levels. But the school district’s active shooting plan, co-authored by Arredondo, called for Arredondo to take command of all the officers who responded that day. However, Arredondo claims he did not know he was the commander of the incident.

Arredondo, a Uvalde native, was named the school district’s police chief in 2020. Prior to that, he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office in South Texas. San Antonio Express News reported that Arredondo was demoted from a senior position in 2014 because he found it difficult to get along with others in the department.

Despite growing calls to action in the aftermath of the shooting, Superintendent Uvalde Hal Harrell waited almost two months to recommend Arredondo’s dismissal.

At the Student Council Hot Forum in July, Brett Cross, Uzia Garcia’s uncle and guardian, even gave the board a deadline. Ouzia is one of 19 children killed in the shooting.

“I’ll tell you what. If he is not fired by noon tomorrow, I want your resignation and all of you board members because you don’t care about our kids or us,” Cross said. “Stand with us or against us, because we’re not going anywhere.”