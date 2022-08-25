off
Interviews with residents of Uvalde

A resident of Uvalde, Texas, speaks to Fox News after the school board fired Police Chief Pete Arredondo following the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Uvalde schools fired Police Chief Pete Arredondo on Wednesday, three months after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School killed 19 children and two teachers.

The board of trustees meeting was attended by dozens of grieving community members, who have criticized Arredondo for not ordering officials to act sooner. The vote to remove Arredondo, who was not present, was unanimous.

Fox News’ Ashley Soriano spoke with Uvalde residents in the wake of the eviction. She spoke with Vincent Salazar, whose 11-year-old granddaughter Layla was killed in the shooting.

“We got a hard fought win and it was good. But like I said, the fight has just begun,” Salazar told Fox News. “We want to clean up the city – for the people and by the people.”

Uvalde victims’ families respond to state committee inquiry into police school shooting

Vincent Salazar, the grandfather of slain student Layla Salazar, speaks to Fox News in the wake of the shooting of Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

(Ashley Soriano/Fox News)

“And like I said, the buddy system doesn’t work here anymore,” Salazar added.

Barbara Miller, whose niece Miranda Mathis died in the shooting, said the chief’s firing was “long overdue.”

UVALDE investigation details ‘systemic failure’ in law enforcement school shooting response

“He’s been dragging it out for three months, and there’s really no reason,” Miller said. “Responsibility, you know, stand it up yourself and you see it for what it is. So let’s move on so somebody else can do the job.”

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a news conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas, US.

(REUTERS via Mikala Compton/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jesse Rizzo, uncle of victim Jacqueline Cazares, expressed Miller’s concerns about the delay in firing Chief Arredondo.

“It’s a step forward … but it’s not something that’s going to please anybody,” Rizzo said. “No matter how you look at it, you know, you can never bring a child back.”

“It’s hard to go forward if we think they’re not going to come,” Rizzo added.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo is filed in by family, parents and friends during the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees dismissal meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rizzo previously spoke to The Associated Press about being old friends with Arredondo, who attended Uvalde High School with him.

“I care about Pete. I care that he’s OK mentally… but I also want to hold people accountable who aren’t doing their jobs properly,” Rizzo said.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke to reporters outside Wednesday’s meeting to express his support for gun control reform.

“We must not forget that accountability also starts at the political level. We have a governor who after five mass shootings did nothing but increase access to military weapons,” Gutierrez said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw identified Arredondo as the incident commander and blamed him for being more than 70 minutes late in confronting the gunman.

Arredondo said he did not consider himself the incident commander and said he was not aware that children were injured in the classroom.

Arredondo was originally suspended in June and his termination hearing was delayed twice.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.