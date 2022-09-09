New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police are investigating a “suspected gang-related shooting” in a downtown park in Uvalde, Texas, that injured several people Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. Police urged people to stay away from the area, as it is an active crime scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting along with the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or how serious the injuries were.

This comes less than four months after a shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two adults dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.