A Uvalde, Texas, funeral home won’t handle services for accused Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos, 18, forcing the local coroner to store his body for weeks as the family wrangles over the release of remains. Report

Uvalde County Justice of the Peace No. 4 Eulalio “Lalo” Diaz Jr., acting as the de facto county coroner, told The Houston Chronicle that funeral homes in Ramos’ hometown are already busy handling services for the 21 total victims killed in May. 24 Massacre and don’t want to worry about the infamy it would bring on their businesses if they agreed to handle the accused gunman’s remains.

“Once they got to him, the funeral homes in town said, ‘We don’t want to deal with him,'” Diaz Jr. told the newspaper. “I had to store him for three weeks. While the funeral was going on for the victims, I was still dealing with what to do with him. It was a stressful time.”

The Bexar County medical examiner performed an autopsy on Ramos on May 27, but Diaz Jr. had to store the body for three weeks about two hours away from Uvalde in Lockhart, Texas, because Ramos’ nuclear family fought over him. Eventually, an out-of-town funeral home — Castle Ridge in Crystal City, Texas — came forward to handle the funeral arrangements, and Ramos was released to relatives, Diaz Jr. said. According to the Chronicle, Ramos’ death report indicated he was laid to rest in a nondescript building on South Frio Street on the western edge of downtown San Antonio.

“It took three, three and a half weeks to release him to the family,” Diaz Jr. said. “They were fighting each other.”

The Chronicle reported that the Bexar County medical examiner is expected to take more than a year to complete 22 autopsy reports after the massacre at Robb Elementary School, as the same agency was tasked with handling the autopsies of 53 immigrants who had already died. After being dumped in a blazing hot tractor trailer outside of San Antonio in June in what was considered the deadliest human trafficking incident in recent US history.

Ramos allegedly shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face on the front porch of her home before stealing her pick-up truck and driving it without a license to the elementary school he once attended.

He crashed the vehicle into a ditch and shot at people who had come out of a nearby funeral home to help, before leaning over the school’s 5-foot fence and approaching the building as frantic teachers who heard the gunshots began to enforce lockdown measures, according to a state investigation report.

The gunman entered the building through an open door, and surveillance video shows Ramos, dressed in dark clothing, walk into a hallway and fire his gun toward two fourth-grade classrooms. He entered a classroom with what was known to be an improperly secured door, before officers entered the building and fired more than 100 rounds in two-and-a-half minutes in rapid succession.

Still, despite nearly 400 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arriving at the scene, it took more than an hour for a Border Patrol tactical unit to finally breach the classroom and shoot and kill Ramos. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the attack.

Before the fatal shooting, Ramos had gone to his grandmother’s small house blocks away from the school, after the altercation with his mother was streamed live on Instagram and watched by several family members. According to reports, Kishore’s father believed that Ramos had not left his love for him.

Ramos, who had been teased by peers that he would one day become a school shooter, allegedly motivated by the lure of internet fame, developed a penchant for online violence and rape. One video shows him carrying a bag of a dead cat, a symbol of animal abuse. According to reports, he began pursuing his “evil plan” to shoot up an elementary school earlier this year after falling out with his mother.