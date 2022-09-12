New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Utah man has been charged with running a major drug trafficking ring after authorities seized heroin, cocaine, fentanyl pills and a stolen firearm from a storage unit in his name, prosecutors said.

Innocente Ramirez, 38, of West Valley City, was charged Sept. 2 by federal criminal complaint with possession of a firearm with intent to distribute and in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Law enforcement began investigating Ramirez’s alleged drug trafficking operation last month, according to allegations contained in a criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit.

During the investigation, Ramirez delivered a pound of methamphetamine to authorities through a confidential informant at a local home, KSL reported. Investigators then searched Ramirez’s residence and a storage unit in Salt Lake City where Ramirez stored his narcotics.

Law enforcement officials obtained search warrants for Ramirez’s Salt Lake City storage unit and West Valley City home. In the storage unit, law enforcement officials seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 fentanyl pills and 17 firearms — two of which were stolen, according to the Justice Department. Press release.

During a search of Ramirez’s home, law enforcement seized two firearms, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia, the DOJ said.

Ramirez was arrested and arraigned earlier this month. He faces 10 years or more in prison if convicted.