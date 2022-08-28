New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

US Senate hopeful Evan McMullin and his wife were threatened at gunpoint while on the campaign trail in April, according to multiple media reports.

“The couple was on their way home from an April 10 campaign event in southern Utah when a 44-year-old man driving a ‘large pickup truck’ chased, chased and threatened them at gunpoint,” the documents state. Salt Lake Tribune received state.

McMullin filed a victim impact statement Wednesday that was obtained by The Tribune. It said the man “aggressively” chased the couple as they drove home to Utah County, at one point forcing their car into oncoming traffic.

The man then allegedly pulled up alongside the couple’s car and brandished a gun “pointing it at us in a threatening manner,” McMullin wrote.

A year after the murder of ‘America’s daughter’, the family of Gabby Petito has not received justice.

KSTU-TV identified the suspect as Jack Aaron Whelchel. He is charged with a class-A misdemeanor count of threatening or using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Mitch McConnell-backed GOP super PAC cancels nearly $10M ad buy in Arizona, Alaska ahead of midterms

Whelchel’s attorney, Brixton Hex, told CNN that his client disputed McMullin’s version of events, insisting that the gun was never aimed at the couple.

“He never made an impression with the gun,” Hex said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The attorney said his client had a firearm on the center console of the vehicle at the time of the incident and that Whelchel thought McMullin had followed him. The attorney acknowledged that was a false assumption and expects the case to go to a jury trial after a hearing scheduled for next month.