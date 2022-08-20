New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Transgender girls in Utah will be allowed to participate in girls’ sports as soon as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday lifted a ban pending legal challenges from parents.

Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be referred to a commission that will decide on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission as a fallback plan to enforce the law if it runs afoul of legislation passed earlier this year.

Under the law, the panel will be allowed to ask and assess the child’s height and weight to decide whether a transgender girl would be unfairly advantaged.

The commission, which will be convened in the coming weeks, will include politically appointed experts in the fields of athletics and medicine.

When proposed, the commission was criticized by advocates for transgender student-athletes — who feared they would be targeted when their bodies were measured — and supporters of an outright ban, who argued it didn’t go far enough.

The commission will come into force while the court weighs a legal challenge to the outright ban. Legislature leaders said that the members have not been appointed yet, but they will be appointed within the next week.

The state association, which oversees more than 80,000 students who play high school sports, said only one transgender girl competed in its league last year, and since school sports are already underway, it’s unclear how many will go before the commission and when its rulings will take effect.

The Utah decision marked the latest judicial development in a nationwide debate over how to navigate the flashpoint issue.

At least 12 Republican-led states — including Utah — have passed laws banning transgender women or girls from sports on the grounds that they give them an unfair competitive advantage.

Transgender rights advocates say the rules aren’t just about sports, but another way to target and attack transgender youth. Similar cases are underway in states like Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.

Utah’s ban took effect in July after a Republican-majority legislature overrode a veto by Gov. Spencer Cox, also a Republican.

Utah State Judge Keith Kelly said in his decision to block the ban that attorneys representing the families of the three transgender student-athletes had shown they “suffered significant harm by being ostracized as transgender girls.”

Transgender girls and their parents filed a lawsuit last May, alleging the ban violates the Utah Constitution’s equal rights and due process guarantees.

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said the decision is exciting news for the girls and their families, who represented same-sex couples in the landmark court case against Utah over the past decade.

“The pressure, the stress, was enormous,” Minter said. “It’s a huge relief to lift that weight.”

Utah State Sen. Stuart Adams, a Republican, said in a statement Friday that the commission will now decide a way to “protect fair and safe competition while protecting the integrity of women’s sports.”

The commission will include a medical data statistician, a physician with experience in “gender identity healthcare”, a sports physiologist, a mental health professional, a collegiate athletic trainer, a representative of an athletic association, and rotating members who are coaches or officials in sports. relevant to each case.

Minter said he hopes the commission will only serve as a safety net, assuming transgender girls can play unless there is a clear issue of competitive fairness.

“How it’s done is very important,” Minter said.

The decision follows a revelation this week by the Utah High School Activities Association that it secretly quizzed a female athlete — without telling her or her parents — about whether the girl was transgender after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she lost to in a competition.

The investigation — which Cox has roundly criticized — determined she was indeed female after poring over her school records since kindergarten, association spokesman David Spatafore told lawmakers this week.

Critics of the ban were outraged but said they were not surprised by the investigation. He spoke of how the politicization of girls’ sports affected more than transgender student-athletes and that all girls were scrutinized as expected.

“It creates such a negative environment based on stereotypes of girls and how they should look,” Minter said. “It’s really harmful to all the children in the state.”

The order of events also lays out how officials can pursue complaints now that youth sports and the organizations that govern them are the subject of state laws. Spatafore said the complaint was part of the association’s efforts to comply with a Utah law that took effect in July.