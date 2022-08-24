New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Even though Christmas is four months away, the US Postal Service wants to let you know that a holiday stamp is already ready for letter senders.

The national mail agency has produced a limited-edition postage stamp featuring the world-famous “Virgin and Child” painting, which depicts a biblical scene of the Virgin Mary holding her son Jesus Christ.

“One of her hands is holding him protectively at his waist, the other is gently touching his arm, while the Christ Child turns his head to look left out of the frame,” the USPS wrote in a Tuesday, Aug. 23, press release. .

The painter behind the 16th-century oil-on-panel portrait has not been identified, but historians say the talented artist was from Florence.

Throughout history, the mysterious painter has been known as the “Master of Scandicki Lamentation,” the USPS said in its press release.

A dedication ceremony will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Massachusetts on the first day of the stamp’s release — Thursday, September 22, at 11 a.m. EDT.

USPS’ Vice President of Organizational Development Jenny Utterback will serve as the event’s emcee.

The dedication ceremony is a free event open to the public, but tickets are limited.

Customers who cannot attend the dedication event or prefer to receive their stamps hassle-free can make purchases at their local post office or online through the Postal Store (usps.com/shopstamps).

Alternative ordering methods include making phone calls to USPS Customer Service at 844-737-7826 or ordering by mail through USA Philatelic, a stamp product catalog.

Virgin and Child stamps from USPS retail for $12 and a book of 20. Each stamp is worth 60 cents.

If this stamp doesn’t fit your holiday letters, don’t worry. The USPS is also introducing another holiday stamp in September, titled Holiday Elves and featuring multiple stamp designs.

Other stamps announced or teased by the Postal Service include the James Webb Space Telescope stamp, a pony cars stamp featuring the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and other designs, an elephant-themed stamp, a National Marine Sanctuaries stamp, and a Buzz Lightyear-themed Go Beyond stamp.

If you would like to attend the dedication of the “Virgin and Child” stamp, RSVPs are being accepted online: uspsonlinesolutions.wufoo.com/forms/mc66e7602gcfjt.