USMNT’s Clear 2022 World Cup Jerseys Leaked on Twitter; Weston McKennie disapproved

By printveela editor

When the US men’s national soccer team missed out on the World Cup in 2018, the shocking failure basically caused Nike to abandon its World Cup marketing campaign in the US that year. Absence of an overproduced kickoff ad — like 2010 And 2014 – is obvious and not coincidental.

It was supposed to be Nike’s first chance to really market Christian Pulisic (who has since signed with Puma) on a global stage. And you have to give Nike credit: The 2018 jerseys for the US are very good.

The same cannot be said for 2022.

While Nike has yet to officially unveil the 2022 World Cup jerseys for the USMNT, a look at the apparent home and away kits was leaked on Twitter on Monday. It’s already safe to say that this set doesn’t rank among the USMNT’s best looks.

Both jerseys are crest centered, deviating from the usual design for national team jerseys and establishing an odd stacked look with the crest and player number. USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKenney has confirmed that the kits are indeed legit, as fans hope the leaks aren’t genuine. He also thought they were mean.

Americans Abroad:Malik Tillman has already outsold the Rangers’ folk hero, Sergino Dest

2022 World Cup Schedule:Groups, matches, fixture start times

Great with coffee:Biggest stories every morning. And we deliver. Sign up now!

With US-based Nike tasked with designing the first USMNT World Cup kit in eight years, expectations are always going to be difficult to meet. But at the same time, it’s hard to believe these kits are the best Nike can come up with – especially when you look at some of Nike’s amazing designs. Brazil And France.

You can’t be blamed US fans for hating these jerseys.



