Using nuclear reactors for cover, Russians fire missiles at Ukrainians

The Ukrainian army has been telegraphing for more than two months about its intention to launch a counterattack on the western bank of the Dnieper in order to liberate the city of Kherson. Using a US long-range missile system known as HIMARS, Ukraine softens Russian positions and cuts off supply lines. This month, rocket attacks destroyed the road and rail bridges needed to supply Russian troops on the western bank, south of Nikopol, closer to Kherson.

As the counterattack gains momentum, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant creates a predicament. Russian forces have occupied the nuclear facility since March 4 but only began using it for artillery strikes three weeks ago, Ukrainian officials say, when HIMARS appeared on the battlefield. Covering themselves from return fire, the Russians threaten Ukrainian troops advancing towards Novaya Kakhovka. a dam on the Dnieper River, one of the last remaining crossing points for supplying the Russians.

This is a problem that Ukraine will have to solve by transferring troops and equipment to the counteroffensive area.

The possibilities of a retaliatory strike by the Ukrainian army in Nikopol are limited. One of the tried and tested tactics is targeted strikes that avoid the risk of damage to the reactors as much as possible. On July 22, for example, the military intelligence service of Ukraine reported a kamikaze drone strike that blew up an anti-aircraft gun and a Grad rocket launcher and killed soldiers in a tent city about 150 meters from the reactor.

Fighting near the power plant has renewed fears that the war will release radiation in a country littered with fragile and dangerous nuclear facilities, including Chernobyl, which Russia occupied in March but then abandoned. Last

On Friday, a huge plume of black smoke rose several miles south of the reactors, and the Ukrainian military said it had entered a Russian munitions depot.