USC football coach Lincoln Riley passionately defended his recruiting tactics following a suggestion from Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi that he may have overturned when wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred to the Trojans.

Addison, an All-American and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner in his second season in Pittsburgh, transferred to USC in May. Pittsburgh suspects USC may have tampered with the star wide receiver’s transfer.

At Pac-12 media days last week, Riley defended himself.

“When someone challenges you without facts and with emotions, do you take it personally? Of course you do,” Riley said. Los Angeles Times. “I understand it’s an emotional time. It’s an emotional game with a lot of emotional people. We recruited Jordan like we do every other transfer. Jordan walked into the transfer portal. Jordan took a visit to USC. Despite all the negativity, somebody’s amazing stuff, he’s a ball kid. .”

Narduzzi called Riley and expressed his displeasure with the Addison school when it was rumored as a potential destination, ESPN reported.

Addison visited USC and Texas while on the transfer portal.

“The talk ball was all he wanted to end his visit with. We literally missed a lot of the meals and entertainment we had scheduled so we could watch more movies and talk more ball. That’s what he was about. I think he’s really misrepresented in this whole thing,” Riley added.

He had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) deals are also rumored to be a reason for Addison’s bolt to the West Coast. New USC quarterback Caleb Williams denied joining USC was about the money and instead about winning football games.

Riley committed to USC prior to the 2022 season after four years with Oklahoma. Riley led Oklahoma to three College Football Playoff appearances. He was 55-10 in those four seasons.