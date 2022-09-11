USC’s dominance is among the five biggest things you lose from Week 2 in college football

USC QB Caleb Williams and his talented line of receivers are a big problem for Pac-12 defensive coordinators

Michigan may not have a QB controversy since JJ McCarthy vs. Colorado State

Duke was perhaps the ACC’s biggest surprise, averaging 30 points per game in its 2-0 start

There may not be a better team this season than Southern California. Blessed with talented wide receivers and quarterback Caleb Williams, coach Lincoln Riley at the controls, most defensive coordinators in the Pac-12 are looking for ways to slow down the Trojans.

A week after scoring 66 on Rice, the Trojans hung around Stanford for the first 30 minutes to win 41-28.

Impressive for the Trojans is their fast start. They’ve scored eight touchdowns and a field goal on their nine first-half possessions this season as time expired on their final drive of the first half Saturday.

Defense is not great. USC allowed Stanford 319 yards in the first half, but still led by 21 because it forced three turnovers — two inside its 10. This comes after the Trojans returned three interceptions for touchdowns against Rice.

Expect to see a lot of games that resemble tennis matches this season, with defense basically stopping to break serve.

Here are four more things you may have missed during the busyness of Week 2:

Michigan may have found its quarterback

Jim Harbaugh does a lot of unusual things, so it didn’t seem odd for the Wolverines to start different quarterbacks in the first two games of the season, as it might for some other programs. Cade McNamara got the call against Colorado State and was solid. On Saturday, it was JJ McCarthy’s turn and the sophomore was spectacular, completing 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Harbaugh surprisingly named McCarthy after the game as the starter for next week’s matchup against Connecticut.

The move makes sense given McCarthy’s pedigree as a five-star recruit from last year’s recruiting class. Still, it’s still somewhat surprising to see McNamara lose his job after leading Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004 last season. This move could pay big dividends if McCarthy can take the offense to the next level. But if he struggles when the competition gets tough, it’s sure to hurt.

Highs and lows:Winners and losers from Week 2 in college football

Report Card:The Sun Belt gets top marks for taking on the Elite on the road

Under the Radar:USC’s Dominance, Michigan QB Race Leads to Stuff You Missed

Misery Index:Jimbo Fisher continues to rob Texas A&M of daylight

Mark Stoops keeps winning for Kentucky

No coach in the country is more admired than Stoops, who has taken the Wildcats to six consecutive bowl games and posted two 10-win seasons in the last four years. Kentucky is ranked No. in the SEC East. Saturday’s loss to Florida looks like another double-digit win season as it declares itself as the No. 2 team.

The defense shut down Anthony Richardson, forcing two interceptions and limiting the mobile quarterback to just 143 yards passing and 4 yards rushing. It was the gritty performance we’ve come to expect from Stoops and his team. The Wildcats have now won three of five in a 31-game losing streak prior to 2018.

Houston’s playoff hopes were dashed

The first two games were always going to be crucial for the Cougars if they were to repeat what fellow American Athletic foe Cincinnati did last year in reaching the semifinals. They rallied on the road at Texas-San Antonio for an overtime win in Week 1. They came from 14 down again at Texas Tech and were one play away from getting another quality road win in overtime. But the Red Raiders converted a fourth-and-20 to extend the game and eventually tie things up and win the game on the ensuing possession.

Houston remains one of the American favourites, but unless chaos breaks out in the final 12 weeks, the big target now is to try and make the New Year’s Six.

Duke? Yes, Duke is great

Mike Elko comes with a pedigree as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators. However, the most impressive part of his team’s 2-0 start has been its play on offense. After averaging 22.8 points per game last season, the Blue Devils scored 30 and 31 against Temple and Northwestern, respectively.

While these aren’t monumental wins, it’s premature to say Duke is an ACC contender, marking the first time the program has won its first two games since 2018, which was also the last season the team went to a bowl game before posting a combined 10. It has won the last three campaigns.