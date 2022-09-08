New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The federal case against the former dean of the University of Southern California is a Los Angeles mayoral front-runner and current House member Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., held a scholarship that prosecutors said was awarded in lieu of school funding.

Marilyn Flynn, the former dean of USC’s social work program, is facing federal bribery and fraud charges in connection with a similar arrangement with former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, and prosecutors want to use the boss’s situation to bolster their case. , the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Based on the current and available evidence to date, Representative Bass is not a target or subject of our office’s investigation,” a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles told the Times.

Prosecutors claim that Flynn gave Bass a scholarship for a master’s program in 2011 so she could help pass legislation to grant more federal funding for social work to private universities like USC, based on allegations that she obtained Ridley-Thomas’ son. Scholarship in lieu of government contracts. An email from Flynn suggests a similar arrangement with the boss, prosecutors claim.

Although the documents redacted the name on several occasions, the Times published the unredacted email when it was first filed in court.

“We offer a full scholarship between the two schools. That’s what I did for Karen Bass — a full scholarship for our funds,” the purported email from Flynn said.

The Times reports that prosecutors believe the alleged arrangement is “complicated” to their case against Flynn.

Bass insisted there was nothing wrong with her scholarship, which was reportedly about $95,000.

“Everyone knows that the welfare of children and families has been a passion and policy focus of mine for decades,” Bass said in a statement to the Times. “The only reason I’m studying nights and weekends for a master’s degree is to become a better advocate for children and families — period.”

In a newspaper interview last year, the congresswoman said she didn’t even apply to the program and accepted the congresswoman after learning Flynn wanted to earn his master’s. She said they informed the House Committee on Ethics about the scholarship offer and sought an exemption from the rule prohibiting gifts. In her plea, she stated that the degree will enable her to better serve her constituents as she has a better understanding of child welfare policies.

Bass began taking classes in 2012 and graduated in 2015, but according to the Times, she didn’t report the full amount of the scholarship on disclosure forms until 2019, only to blame someone on her staff.

Prosecutors, explaining what Flynn wants in return, suggested the legislation would “provide more funding to social work schools by allowing private universities to receive matching grants for certain types of social work services.” The Times noted similarities with the Child Welfare Workforce Partnership Act, sponsored by Bass in 2014.

Fox News reached out to the boss’s office, but they did not immediately respond. She said in a statement to the Times that she “did not author any legislation that benefited USC.”

Bass is running against Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral general election in November.